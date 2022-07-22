Kidzfest attendance exceeds expectations of organizers

Kidzfest returned to Kinsmen Park in Prince Albert on Thursday and the event exceeded expectations.

Crowds packed the park for the event, which featured everything from live entertainment to games and face painting. Rachel Pelechaty playgrounds coordinator for the City of Prince Albert said the early afternoon crowd was well above what they expected.

“We were expecting about 1,000 guests and by the looks of it we might even have more than that, 1,500 maybe,” Pelechaty said.

“Everything is looking great, (and) running smoothly, so we’re happy.”

This was the 27th edition. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns, but returned in 2021 with some precautions in place.

Pelechaty said playground program leaders spent the last month planning the event. The afternoon included games, food, face painting, crafts and stage entertainment including magician Roger Boucher and a circus performance.

“We are lucky enough to have them as entertainment today,” she said. “We also have play leader entertainment on the stage.”

They also had partners such as Parkland Ambulance, the Prince Albert Police Service and the Prince Albert Fire Department,

“We are also lucky enough to have special guests come,” Pelechaty explained. “We have the Fire Department come. They actually filled our dunk tank and now they are giving tours of their firetruck.”

The young Kidzfest visitors were an active group. One young volunteer even insisted on getting continuously dunked in the dunk tank early in the afternoon.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald Facepainting was a popular activity in Kinsmen Park during Kidzfest on Thursday afternoon

“He begged and begged and begged to be in that dunk tank,” Pelechaty said. “He doesn’t want to let anybody else get up there.”

There was also a section of the park with special guests such as PA Outreach and the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division and others. They also had a photo booth at the special guest section of the park.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald A cosplayer wandered the grounds of Kinsmen Park during Kidzfest on Thursday afternoon.

“We have a full park full of activities today,” she said.

