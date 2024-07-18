KidzFest 2024 lights up Prince Albert

Uko Akpanuko

Daily Herald

The Children in Prince Albert turned out in large numbers for the 29th Edition of the Prince Albert KidzFest on Thursday at the Kinsmen Park. This event was put together by the Playground Program.

There were bouncy castles, face painting, drawing centres, Raffle draw with wonderful prizes to be won and stage show by the Select Entertainment. The Food canteens were not left out as there were burgers, ice cream, popcorns and many more.

“Its been a beautiful, beautiful day, very hot, but just as we expected,” City of Prince Albert playground coordinator Janelle Scott said. “Lots of people out in the community using the splash pad and enjoying the stage entertainment. The bound castles are a hit once again. (It’s) our second year having them back, so that’s awesome. Everyone in the part all around is feeling good.

Thursday’s festival even drew a few adults to the park. Prince Albert kids Charlee and Max came to the event with their grandmother.

”We are having fun,” said Max. “We painted our faces, we went to the bouncy castles and we had fun.”

“We will want to come back another time,” added Charlee.

Scott said the festival will celebrate its 30th edition next year. They’re planning a special event for the middle of July with lots of wonderful activities and games.

“Its great to have the community come together and enjoy the hard work,” Scott added.