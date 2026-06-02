Kerrobert society looking for help to preserve historic courthouse

Stu Salkeld

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Your West Central Voice

A Kerrobert-area non-profit society is seeking help to preserve the community’s historic courthouse, which also happens to house the local municipal office and other agencies.

Veronica Smith, chair of the Kerrobert Courthouse Restoration Society, recently spoke with Your West Central Voice about the issues facing the historic, century-old Kerrobert courthouse which is owned by the town. The historic building faces issues from water and weight and also has brick features that require maintenance.

“Our restoration projects focus on protecting the foundation from water damage,” stated Smith in an email to the newspaper. “Our current focus is on repairing urgent foundation issues that are causing damage to the interior basement walls and compromising the support of the masonry on the facade of the building.

“(A structural engineer’s report advised)… fixing the drainage, repointing brick, sealing the exterior and ensuring proper site grading to divert water from the building.

“You may notice the scaffolding set up around the courthouse right now. The Town of Kerrobert has engaged Rocco Stone Masonry contractors from Saskatoon to repoint areas of the exterior bricks that have lost mortar.

“We have worked with this firm in the past, and expect the cost to be in excess of $16,000. The town is currently acquiring quotes for the foundation work as well.”

Smith noted in her email that much work funded through donations, grants and fundraising has already been completed on the historic building. “Exterior windows have been restored and painted, eavestroughs and cornice/soffit repaired to prevent mortar and cement erosion, short-term water drainage solution in parking lot, interior basement column repaired, front stairs and Tyndall brick stair walls restored and bat exclusion from the attic,” noted Smith.

According to the Town of Kerrobert’s website, the Kerrobert Courthouse Restoration Society was formed to fundraise for Kerrobert Courthouse upgrades and to continue to restore it to its natural beauty. The town council committee is made up of members of each of the groups housed within the courthouse building and individuals who have the well-being of the building in mind.

“Our historic courthouse has become a hub for Kerrobert and surrounding area where business, history and culture converge,” stated Smith in her email. “Not only does it house the Town of Kerrobert offices, but the Kerrobert Museum, the Courtroom Art Gallery and the Wheatland Regional Library.”

The society continues to raise funds for the restoration project; those interested can pay by cheque (payable to the Town of Kerrobert, Box 558, “Courthouse Restoration”) or by phoning the town at 306-834-2361. Smith noted charitable receipts can be issued for donations over $20.