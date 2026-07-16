Kennel Club hosts annual Agility Trial for fun of both owners and animals

The Prince Albert Kennel and Obedience Club had another opportunity for dogs and their owners to compete and bond on the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Club hosted an Agility Trial at the Cattle Ring at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds. Prince Albert Kennel and Obedience Club president Penny Ross said the event is a fun competition for the dogs and their handlers.

The agility trials are sponsored by the Agility Association of Canada. Prince Albert hosts one competition every July. Ross said Prince Albert has hosted the event for 25-30 years.

“It’s pretty small this year, but we still come out and have fun with our dogs,” Ross said.

She said that fun was the point but it is also nice to pay a few bills.

“Agility is a really fun sport for the dogs,” Ross explained.

An agility trial is a competitive canine sporting event where dogs of various breeds navigate obstacles and are judged on speed and accuracy. Dogs must be at least 18 months old to compete. After they hit that milestone, they can run as long as they are able.

Ross said that a different association ran trials for five or six years before the current association took over.

Agility courses are specially designed to demonstrate a dog’s athletic ability, level of conditioning, and willingness to work with their handler.

The event brought in competitors from Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and members of the local club. The course is set up by volunteers. There are timers, a scribe who keeps track of events, a gate operator and a ring crew located around the course.

“It’s just a fun, fast sport for your dog,” Ross said. “There’s a lot more training than what people think goes into it, especially if you want your dogs to do well. Dogs will be dogs and they’ll have their naughty moments and whatever, but it’s a blast. The dogs love it.”

One of the events in the steeplechase which incorporates different elements of the course and is based on speed.

“The dog either gets to do the A-frame twice or the weave pulls twice in the course,” Ross explained. “(It’s an) either/or kind of thing, but the rest is basically on speed. It’s a nice and flowy course so they want fast times and accuracy.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Labrador Retriever River and owner Penny Ross competed in the Prince Albert Kennel Club and Obedience Club Agility Trial on Saturday at the Cattle Ring at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Samoyed Scottie and owner Judy Ganshorn competed in the Prince Albert Kennel Club and Obedience Club Agility Trial on Saturday at the Cattle Ring at the Prince Albert Exhibition Grounds.

Ross said that they had approximately 30 dogs this year which she said was smaller but still a positive number.

The PAKOC encouraged local residents to come out and watch the show. There were even a few non-competitors in attendance to watch which pleased Ross.

“I mean, that’s how you find out about some of these dog performances, by actually watching it,” she said.

Ross said each course set up is different and handlers and dogs have to adapt to the changes.

“Each course is new. The handlers walk the course and then they plan their handling for their dogs so the dogs will know where they’re going,” Ross said.

“(It’s) challenging for the handlers … to remember the course and to execute your handling that you’ve been training to do. That doesn’t always happen.”

The Prince Albert Kennel and Obedience Club celebrated their 100th Anniversary in 2024.

There were prizes for each level including qualifying prizes if dogs made it past the first round.

“The main thing is to get past qualifying rounds, so you need three rounds and most of the levels to qualify to get your title in that round and then you get to move up to the next round, there’s starters advanced and masters,” she said.

PAKOC offers agility classes every year from September to May, teaching you how to play these games with your dog. Keep an eye on their website to sign up this fall.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca