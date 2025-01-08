Keep healthcare in mind when planning to escape the cold

Happy New Year! We have taken a break from our bi-weekly writing, but we are back! 2025 brings a new year for many new opportunities or even resolutions as to what I would like to do. I would like to offer you a resolution of good or better health. All of us could get more exercise or change our diet to eat better. Do not think wild and crazy ideas here but one simply step each week for example can be a great first step. It is adding a glass of water a day or having fish once a month. Just a small step in the direction of better health is a good step.

January is often the time to look for a warm get away. Anywhere, if we have the means, to escape the cold Saskatchewan winter. As you look for a bargain or plan that get away, think about your health while you are away. In Canada we have the benefit of universal health care. You could get sick in BC and go the doctor without much hassle. My services are covered by our provincial plans. We take it for granted and do not think about it. But if you travel to the United States, Mexico, Europe, or the Caribbean, you better plan on additional medical insurance or it might be very costly should you need care. Often travel insurance is offered by the airline or travel agency. If you have supplemental coverage already possibly through work or purchased on your own, check your coverage limitations. Be prepared to for costly care if you do not have coverage.

Being prepared to travel also might and often should include packing along a few travel essentials. No one wants to be searching for a pharmacy in Las Vegas at 2 a.m. when you might have a headache or upset stomach. If you have children those added items to help with a fever too! But if you are travelling, sometimes for the first time, to a country you have never been, think of things like Hepatitis A or B from water sources.

Fortunately, a little searching for the right medications with some help from your pharmacist might save you hassle at your destination. If your winter travels are a bit more exotic like a cruise or safari then remember certain countries may require vaccinations. These vaccinations are not just run to the doctor 2 days before a poof you get it. A lot more planning is required. Please consult your family physician or public health for specific requirements countries.

While we are talking travel to a warm vacation spot. After you have packed to hat, board shorts (or speedos) and sunglasses, do not forget the simple things like sunscreen or your reusable water bottle. A first aid kit with a few essentials is always necessary rather than again searching for a pharmacy or trying to get help at the front desk of your hotel. While you are away who is looking after the house? Check with your insurance provider for any requirements such as someone checking the home every week. You love the warm sunny beach, but you do not want to come home to find water in your basement due to a broken pipe.

A little bit of planning goes a long way to a smooth vacation at one end and safe arrival back home. Safe winter travels. For those of you who are staying closer to home, Saskatchewan offers a lot of great winter travel experiences. If you and the family are travelling, always be prepared with extra blankets, winter survival supplies, a charged cell phone and first aid kit. If you do become stranded stay with your vehicle. You have shelter! Be prepared for a change in the Saskatchewan weather. Enjoy your travels wherever they take you this winter.

Lyle Karasiuk is the Director of Public Affairs and Support Services with Parkland Ambulance Care Ltd.