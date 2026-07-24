Kamsack to hold public meeting for PDAP assistance after flooding

Bastien MacLean, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Kamsack Times

Kamsack is applying for PDAP (Provincial Disaster Assistance Program) program funding, which will allow private property owners to apply for help to cover uninsurable losses.

Estimated damages to the town could be as high as $350,000. Key areas that were affected in town were the McBeath culvert, Third Avenue, the road that leads to the golf course and the lagoon.

As part of the clean-up effort, the town did allow residents to place garbage generated from flood damage to be placed at the Broda Sportsplex. As of Tuesday, July 14 the Town is no longer accepting garbage there. Residents are advised to drop off their garbage at the town transfer station.

Individuals in Kamsack can apply through PDAP on uninsured damages.

“PDAP may assist in covering the cost of essential uninsurables such as losses, cleanup, repairs and temporary displacement,” said the program’s frequently asked questions page.

Town administrator Barry Hvidston suggested the first step for applying for the program.

“What people need to do is contact your insurance company, find out if the flood is insurable. Get a letter from them stating yes, it’s not insured,” he said.. “Then make sure they take lots of pictures, document time and everything that needs to be done.”

There will be a meeting on July 28 at the Broda Sportsplex from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. where people can come and get assistance with their forms.

It is suggested by the town that those planning to attend review their insurance policies before coming to the meeting.