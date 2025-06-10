Kahkewistahaw First Nation undertaking major development projects

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

With projects such as Lakeside at Round Lake, Kahkewistahâw Landing in Saskatoon, and Mâmawi Landing in Yorkton, there are big economic development plans underway by Kahkewistahâw First Nation, and a lot on the plate for the Kahkewistahâw Economic Management Corporation.

“We truly are planning for seven generations ahead,” said Kahkewistahâw Chief Evan Taypotat.

“The leadership team that I sit with, the counsellors that I’m blessed to work with every day, we understand and we respect Treaty and what it’s supposed to give to our people, but at the end of the day, Treaty gives the bare minimum, and that’s what it was designed to do,” Chief Taypotat explained.

“We’re not going to sit over here on Kahkewistahâw, feel sorry for ourselves and try and make people honour Treaty at a greater extent. We can sit there and twiddle our thumbs, or we could just do something about it. We decided to do something about it in 2017 and ever since then, KEMC has been basically the economic planning force behind everything. And we made some pretty good plans.”

A recent boost to the KEMC came along with Kahlewistahâw’s portion of the agriculture benefits claim—more popularly known as ‘Cows an Plows’—totalling $133.6 million. Some $10 million was earmarked for KEMC projects.

“We want to give them money because at the end of the day, that $9 or $10 million is going to become $100 million, it’s going to become $200 million,” Chief Taypotat said. “We were happy with the plan that we laid out. Everybody got a bit of money.”

Investing in economic planning is also an investment in people, according to Chief Taypotat.

“That’s forward thinking. That’s ensuring that the people of Kahkewistahâw always have opportunity. No matter who the Chief and Council are, no matter who the program managers are or the trustees are, our people are always going to have opportunity, and not be solely dependent on the government of Canada.”

Lakeside Project

Bird’s Point at Round Lake has always been a special place for many people, with fond memories of gatherings at the scenic spot. Even The Guess Who have played at Bird’s Point, and it is a popular spot for weddings, cabarets, and Christmas parties held there.

“When it flooded about 10 to 15 years ago, obviously it left a void in the community because it was wrecked,” Chief Taypotat said. “We want to get back to where we can host social events there, the people want that, and they appreciated it, they used it.”

The plans for Kahkewistahâw began in the fall of 2019 with the purchase of Billy’s Pub and Restaurant at Bird’s Point Resort Village. Renamed the Lakeside Grill & Tavern, there’s now a new general manager at the restaurant.

“His name is Troy Miller,” Chief Taypotat confirmed. “He’s been in the restaurant and bar business for 20 years, so he’s now down there trying to make changes.”

Short term renovations to Lakeside Grill & Tavern include moving the VLTs, putting in a stage, and swapping out the booths for stand-alone tables.

Chief Taypotat estimates it will take about five years to fully develop plans for the Lakeside Project, with plans for a gas station, golf course, then rental cabins and a 100- to 200-site campground. Timing is essential right now, though, as uncertainty still remains in material costs.

“These tariffs from the States have obviously affected business in every which way,” Chief Taypotat said. “You have to take into consideration, is the juice worth the squeeze right now? Or do we have to change the plans?”

Later-phase planning includes a drive-in theatre and waterslide park—all items to further bolster continued economic growth.

“When you have all those different things—the drive-in theatre, waterslides, golf courses—they all go hand in hand, and at the end of the day, if my First Nation can make money off it, we’re in the money-making business, and we want to ensure we capitalize on that geographically.”

As each phase of the Lakeside Project comes to fruition, more jobs will also be created for the region.

“Round Lake is such a cool area,” says Taypotat. “It’s far enough away from the city and it’s unique in its own little way. The people we have around Round Lake are good, honest, hard-working Saskatchewan people, and we want to make sure that we provide a product that they’ll enjoy, but also that’s just right for the area and right for Round Lake.”

Kahkewistahâw Landing

For many years, land near the John Diefenbaker International Airport in Saskatoon sat empty. That all changed in 2017 when KFN purchased 60 acres of undeveloped land—a way to position the First Nation geographically.

“We saw this land in Saskatoon, and we said, ‘why isn’t anyone buying this land?’ and it was because there was no infrastructure on the land,” says Chief Taypotat. “Obviously, it was going to cost a bit of dollars to put infrastructure in.”

Thanks to some timely federal government infrastructure grants, work began on the property with the Kahkewistahâw Gas and Convenience store and Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations head office opening their doors by late 2022.

“That piece of land in Saskatoon is going to be the Indigenous hub of Saskatchewan in the next five years,” Chief Taypotat predicts, listing future builds that include a hotel and convention centre, hockey rinks, and retail space for lease.

“We’re entering into Phase 2 right now, we’re finishing up the Mâmawi Business Centre, which IGR—the Indigenous Gaming Regulators—they’re the main tenant on the first floor.”

Four commercial rental units are also set to be ready this year, plus the ongoing search for an anchor tenant.

Adding a more Saskatoon perspective to the project is former city Mayor Charlie Clark, who sits on the KEMC Board of Directors (of which Chief Taypotat is chair).

“Charlie has given us that inside look at what does Saskatoon really need? What does it want? So we did that strategically,” Chief Taypotat said. “Charlie’s a non-Indigenous man that just understands reconciliation, lives and breathes it every day, and we’re glad that he’s onboard.”

Given Clark’s background on City Council, then as Mayor, his insight is very important to the Kahkewistahâw Landing project.

“He’s helping us not only build Kahkewistahâw Landing so that it becomes economically viable, but he’s helping us build a better Saskatoon,” Chief Taypotat said. “We’re really pleased and honoured to have him on our board.”

Mâmawi Landing

In Yorkton, the province’s third First Nations urban reserve can be found, Mâmawi Landing. It’s home to KFN’s first foray into a gas and convenience store, plus the KEMC-owned Penipa Hotels operates the Home Inn & Suites Yorkton, and Painted Hand Casino is on the Mâmawi Landing property.

“We recently built the Yellow Thunderbird Lodge, which is the Child and Family Services wing of Yorkton Tribal Council,” Chief Taypotat said. “You’ll see it right beside the hotel, it’s a brand new build that they opened up last fall, and we have a lot of cars and traffic going into that area. Hopefully they’re staying at our Hotel Inn & Suites, and hopefully they’re gassing up at our gas station.”

The Yorkton amenities have turned a profit for KFN, and are certainly a draw for the city.

“We’re blessed to have that, and it makes us a bit of money,” Chief Taypotat said. “The casino is a driver for the City of Yorkton and we’re happy to be part of it.”