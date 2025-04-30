Kahkewistahâw First Nation receives $133.6 million in Cows and Plows settlement

Ryan Kiedrowski

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The World-Spectator

Federal government dollars to compensate Saskatchewan First Nations for undelivered treaty benefits have started reaching the intended people. Recently, members of the Kahkewistahâw First Nation began receiving individual payments, directly deposited to their bank accounts.

In total, the Kahkewistahâw First Nation is set to receive $133.6 million as their portion of the Cows and Plows settlement, of which $37.2 million is devoted to a per capita distribution.

That distribution began April 17 with every elder receiving $30,000; adults (18 to 59 years) seeing $25,000 with a top-up of $5,000 at age 60; and minors entitled to $2,500 with top-ups at age 18 ($22,500) and age 60 ($5,000).

“It’s going to be a really positive time for us,” said Chief Evan Taypotat during a gathering at Kahkewistahâw on April 17, reflecting on the potential this new opportunity presents for all community members. “I am really proud of our reserve, because we’ve never just said ‘each family is getting $30,000.’ That’s a good thing, and I’m proud that we got to it. At the end of the day, we’re pumping $37 million into the local economy—that’s a good thing. It’s a good day to be on Kahkewistahâw.”

The rest of the funds are earmarked for other areas to benefit the community with $63 million placed into the Legacy Trust, $10 million going to the Kahkewistahâw Economic Management Corporation, $9 million toward the Operations & Maintenance and Fire Hall building, $6 million for legal fees, $3 million to Administration, a separate $1.4 million devoted to an Elder’s trip, and $1 million each set aside for higher education, fire hall equipment, and pow-wow/rodeo/Treaty Days.

In preparation for the abundance coming to Kahkewistahâw, community safety has been a key concern. Once the deposits begin to flow, it is anticipated that 300 people per day would see the money come to their accounts with an estimated 850 in the queue.

“Money is hitting our accounts today, tomorrow, right until next week,” Chief Taypotat said April 17. “But also, criminals are really smart, so they know that it’s hitting our accounts. Just this morning, I posted about the people that are banned from our First Nation. In the last hour, I’ve got three houses on our First Nation that are selling.”

Chief Taypotat was referring to a list of 10 individuals who have a history of selling illegal drugs in the community, stressing that such activity is not acceptable nor will it be tolerated. The community notice advised residents that if any of the named individuals were seen on Kahkewistahâw lands, to contact either the Community Safety Patrol or RCMP.

As for the three residences in the tip, Chief Taypotat was going to deal with them that same afternoon.

“We never took this job to go and knock on doors and kick people out,” he explained. “We took this job to more importantly, make Kahkewistahâw safe and make it a better place.”

Part of that commitment to safety includes the already established KFN Safety Patrol, but also an outside security agency has been brought in for the next month.

“We have notified the RCMP of our plan,” said Safety Services Co-ordinator, Stan Bobb. “They know that at any time they could be getting calls, so they’re prepared to be in our community more than usual.”

Director of Operations, Vida McArthur, also told community members what they can expect to see over the coming weeks in the community—including patrols, security checks, and RCMP check-stops.

“We’re going to make sure our community is safe,” she said. “You’ll notice that we’re going to have solar lights being put up at all the main intersections. You’ll also notice on those solar lights there will be cameras installed at all our main intersections for the safety of all of our members here.”

Implementing the plan prior to the Cows and Plows money being rolled out involved a lot of work, and McArthur was quick to acknowledge all involved in making it a success.

“I’m just so proud of our team on how much work we put into that,” she said. “We call it a six-week Agricultural Benefit Safety Plan, and we’ve never seen a plan like that anywhere.”

As of April 23, most of the Cows and Plows payments had been made to individuals at Kahkewistahâw, with Chief Taypotat noting “everything going well, the snowstorm has helped keep things quiet as well.”