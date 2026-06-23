‘Just keep going’ : PACI Class of 2026 crosses the stage at Rawlinson Centr

‘Just keep going’ was the message as the Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI) Class of 2026 crossed the stage for their graduation at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Monday.

Geneva Johnson-Harder was the Class Valedictorian and in an interview ahead of graduation day she had a message for the Class of 2026.

“I don’t want to be stereotypical, but just keep going,” Johnson-Harder said. “Things might suck and it might be hard, but things always work out in the end. If you just power through the hardness, then eventually it will end up better.”

Johnson-Harder began her high school career at PACI before taking a hiatus at Carlton Comprehensive High School and returning this year. She left because she wanted certain credits but returned because they were now available at PACI.

“It’s always a process,” she said. “It’s never easy getting where you need to go, but if you’re able to just power through the things that aren’t easy, eventually it will work out.”

Johnson-Harder received the Governor General Award before her speech. The Governor General Award traditionally goes to the Valedictorian at PACI.

Because she left, she was surprised to be named Valedictorian. However, she was also thrilled.

“I really enjoyed being here at PACI for my first two years,” she said. “I loved it. I had lots of friends, but they just didn’t have enough classes at the time. I went to Carlton, but I realized they (PACI) got all the classes I wanted, so I came back because everything I wanted was at PACI, all the friends and the small classes.”

The graduates entered to Hume Merasty’s drum group. Elder Pearl Morin said the Elder’s Prayer.

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Geneva Johnson-Harder makes her Valedictorian Address at the PACI Class of 2026 Graduation Ceremony at the EA Rawlinson Centre on Monday.

Graduate Joshua Garrett led the salute to the parents, with his parents, Craig and Michelle, providing the response. Carmon Bear Ray led the salute to the staff, with the response from Chelsea Clark.

Echoing the message from her Valedictorian address, Johnson-Harder said the PACI community was what she liked best.

“I love how around the holidays, like Christmas and Halloween, we always do events and stuff. We have a Christmas feast every year where everyone goes to the gym and they have food. There’s lots of community events that we do so that we can all get together.”

She said that all of her memories of PACI were great. Johnson-Harder said it was an excellent high school experience.

“I don’t have any that really stand out because I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad memory at PACI,” she added.

Johnson-Harder plans to attend the University of Saskatchewan for classical medieval and Renaissance studies.

She came to the decision after doing some research and finding what she wants to do.

“I was at one of the career fairs and I was looking at the booths and I was just like reading all the classes,” she said. “I saw that and I was like, ‘that’s everything that I’m interested in.’ I love history and art so I was like, ‘well, I might as well take it.’”

Johnson-Harder said that people react to her plans by saying that she is the first person who they have heard of with those aspirations.

“I can work in like museums. I can do like archive work. I can do a whole bunch with it,” Johnson-Harder said.

“Lots of people tend to underestimate how much you can do with the arts.”

The Grade 12 Graduation awards were presented by Principal Dave Lokinger and teacher Lynn Spalawinski. Lockinger and Vice Principal Richelle Sutton also presented the scrolls.

Johnson-Harder also received the CFUW University Women’s Club Award.

Sam Tyrell received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, Optimist Club Proficiency Award and the PACI School Community Council Award.

Jess Sefas-Little received the First Nations Insurance Service Award and one of the Aaron Family Awards.

Carmon Bear Ray received the PACI Class of ‘53 Participation Award and Kim Tadel Leadership Award.

The new Glenda Hughes Drama Scholarship went to Josh Garrett. The new Chief Lawrence Joseph Resiliency Award went to Dominic Dzeylion.

Kadi Williams received the John M Cuelenaere Public Library Award. Mavrik Lavallee received the PACI Staff Exemplary Attendance Award. Jared Ernest received the Mont St. Joseph Foundation Values Scholarship. Red Sellar received the Resiliency Award and Amy Phillips-Ruston received the PACI Alumni Association Award.

The emcees were Harley Mihilewicz and Aspen Emanuel

Superintendent Kelly Gerhardt brought greetings on behalf of the Saskatchewan Rivers School Division.

Lokinger delivered the principals’ address before the traditional hat toss.

The Grand March followed on Monday afternoon at the Rawlinson Centre.

michael.oleksyn@paherald.sk.ca