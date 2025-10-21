Jury trial to begin Tuesday for man accused of murdering Trevor LaPlante

The Court of King’s Bench has set aside four days this week to try the man accused of murdering 52-year-old Trevor LaPlante in July 2024.

Michael Robert Bird is charged with second degree murder. His four-day jury trial begins on Tuesday at 10 a.m. It’s scheduled to wrap up on Friday.

LaPlante was a popular member of the community. He was well-known for working at McDonald’s and Burger King, and being a passionate supporter of the Prince Albert Raiders.

He was found unconscious on the 500 Block of 18th Street East the afternoon of July 22, 2024. LaPlante was not breathing when he was found, according to a Prince Albert Police Service press release, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bird was arrested on July 23. He was committed to trial following an preliminary hearing in June.

Evidence discussed during the preliminary hearing is subject to a publication ban. The purpose of a preliminary inquiry is not to determine guilt or innocence, but to decide whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

His death led family, friends, and community members to hold a rally outside the provincial court house on Aug. 7, 2024. Following Bird’s court appearance, the crowd walked towards the downtown core for another rally at City Hall.