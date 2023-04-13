Judge rules nearly $900,000 seized during commercial vehicle inspection came from illegal activity

Nearly $900,000 seized by law enforcement officers during a commercial traffic inspection last September is headed to Saskatchewan’s Civil Forfeiture Program.

On March 30, a Court of King’s Bench judge deemed the proceeds were the result of unlawful activity. The decision comes following months of investigation into the case, including background checks, judicial authorizations, and examining evidence collected at the crime scene.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) unit worked on the case in collaboration with Saskatchewan Highway Safety Patrol, White Butte RCMP, and the Regina Integrated Intelligence Unit.

Saskatchewan RCMP and Saskatchewan Highway Patrol seized the money on Sept. 1, 2022 following a commercial traffic inspection on a semi-truck travelling east outside Regina. Officers discovered missing documentation and commercial vehicle violations during the inspection. They searched the vehicle and discovered two large duffle bags containing a sum of money in clear, vacuum sealed plastic bags, and one black canvas shopping bag containing two packages of cash.

Officers seized the cash because they believed it was packaged in a way that was consistent with organized crime. The two occupants of the semi-truck were arrested and released the same day without charges.

In total, officers seized $897,540 in Canadian currency. Investigators say the occupants of the truck were headed for Headingly, Man.

The RCMP issued a press release on Wednesday saying the investigation has now concluded.