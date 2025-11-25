Judge ponders bail for man accused of murder in Weyburn highway shooting

Brandon Harder

Regina Leader-Post

A judge is considering whether to grant bail to a Regina man charged with murdering a woman who was shot while riding passenger in a vehicle on a highway near Weyburn.

It is unclear when Chris Fahlman will learn whether he’ll be released. Following a bail hearing in Weyburn that ran both Wednesday and Thursday, Court of King’s Bench Justice Michael Morris reserved his decision on the matter “sine die.”

The phrase “sine die” comes from Latin and means the judge reserved his decision without selecting a specific date for when he will deliver it.

The victim, Tanya Myers, was a passenger in one of two vehicles that were struck by bullets while travelling along Highway 39 near Weyburn on Sept. 12, according to the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Fahlman was initially charged with manslaughter, careless use of a firearm, carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, and occupying a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm inside.

However, those charges were stayed when new charges were brought against him including second-degree murder and intentionally discharging a firearm while being reckless as to the life or safety of another person.

No reportable information has been released about how police came to arrest and charge Fahlman, or why a decision was made to elevate the most serious charge to one of second-degree murder.

The shooting incident shocked the community of Weyburn, Mayor Jeff Richards said at the time.

Myers’ grieving family released a statement through police before Fahlman’s arrest, urging whoever was responsible for her death to come forward.

“Tanya deserves justice and her family deserves answers,” said the family’s statement, read out by RCMP Supt. Joshua Graham during a virtual news conference in September.

bharder@postmedia.com