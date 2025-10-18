Jordan Rody returning to his roots in Prince Albert at ANAVETS Oktoberfest

The Jordan Rody Band is returning to Prince Albert for a night at the ANAVETS Auditorium on Saturday.

Rody and his band will be part of an Oktoberfest celebration with his infectious mix of polka, country, and classic party tunes.

“We’re excited and looking forward to it,” Rody said. “We did an ANAVET Oktoberfest last year and it was nearly sold out, so we’re expecting much the same this year.”

Born into a family steeped in Saskatchewan music tradition, Rody’s connection to Prince Albert runs deep. It’s where his late grandfather, Mike Kushneryk, once lived, and where Jordan was first introduced to the accordion as a baby.

“We like being in Prince Albert,” Rody said. “It’s always kind of feels like a full circle moment every time we come back, because that’s where I was introduced to accordion.”

Rody had his album release party in Leduc, Alberta for his new album “Then and Now: A Tribute to my Grandpa Mike Kushneryk.”

Kushneryk lived on 22nd Street in Prince Albert, and was a big influence on Rody.

“The release concert was a great success. People came from all over Western Canada. I heard a lot of good feedback and I’m going to do be doing a lot of those tunes this weekend,” Rody said.

Rody explained that as soon as he began playing music he wanted to pay tribute to those who inspired him. He said there are a bunch of talented musicians in the Kushneryk family, but he wanted to honour his grandfather specifically.

“In 2018, we started that, and then sadly, 2020, he passed, but I knew I had to finish the project,” Rody said. “I got to play a couple of the tunes for him in the hospital, and he smiled and gave me the thumbs up, so I knew that I had to finish it.”

That spark has evolved into a full-fledged musical career that’s seen him performing across Canada and the U.S., collaborating with Grammy winners, and leading The Jordan Rody Band, one of Canada’s most vibrant modern polka groups.

Rody previously returned to Prince Albert as the headliner for the 2024 Polkafest, and is happy to be back for Oktoberfest in 2025.

“We’ll be doing a lot of other music,” Rody said. “Oktoberfest isn’t exactly a polkafest. It’s a music festival, so we’ll be doing a lot of country and a lot of rock. We’re pretty eclectic and we can target any age demographic.”

The evening promises authentic Oktoberfest energy, complete with a German canteen, prizes for best dressed, and a 4-piece live band led by Rody’s signature accordion flair.

Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. with the band hitting the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the ANAVETS Club or PA Northland Surplus. Attendees be 19 and over to attend.

