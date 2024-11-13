Jordan McPhail takes Cumberland constituency for the NDP

Valerie G. Barnes Connell Jordan

Northern Advocate

Jordan McPhail won the largest number of seat in Cumberland Constituency for the NDP in the Oct. 28 provincial election with 2258 votes as of the Oct. 30 recount.

He picked up the reins from long time NDP MLA Doyle Vermette, who held the seat since 2008.

After hitting the campaign trail in one of the largest constituencies in the province, McPhail says he’s planning to “keep up the conversations … and not be a stranger to the people of Cumberland constituency.”

The constituency goes to Wallaston Lake on the north, Creighton, and the “two street” of Flin Flon, Sask. to Denare Beach, Sturgeon Landing and cuts down to Cumberland House and Montreal Lake and includes Little Bear Lake and Hall Lake on the west side.

“It’s fairly substantial,” McPhail said, in an interview with the Northern Advocate, adding he clocked about 6,200 kms on the vehicle, and nights away from home, throughout the 28-day campaign

There was “thousands of doors, lots of conversations, you know. Each community has their specific issues that they’re facing and there’s also a very common denominator across northern Saskatchewan,” he said.

Lack of investment ranked high, McPhail said.

“I mean look at the highways. Many northern highways are not in good condition. We see billions of dollars of resources cross, going southbound, but not a whole lot of resources in the form of investment coming back into northern highways.

He spoke specifically about the condition of the Cumberland House road and Wallaston Lake.

“I flew to Points North and drove over throughout the constituency just to drive the roads. I mean, I’ve done it for 10 years in the SaskTel job, right? So, I’m no stranger to those roads, you know, it’s a lot of wear and tear on a vehicle.”

“Healthcare was another really, really big one. Whether it be mental health and addictions services, or just like the front-line staff being able to. Go in and not to see a nurse or a doctor to get medical attention.”

Transportation is an issue in several communities such as Hall Lake, “an hour away from medical transport, so should you have a heart attack.”

Cumberland House needs “two ambulances to transport a patient from Cumberland House to Nipawin General. [That} was a big concern because you have two paramedics on both sides meeting in the middle to transfer a patient and then continue south.”

McPhail said there’s a long list of concerns to bring up in the Legislature and he’s “looking forward to the work.”

As the Northern Advocate went to press, there was still the results of the third count in the election process. The votes need to be certified by Elections Saskatchewan before the new government can be sworn in. So, McPhail said he will be continuing the same as the campaign. “Reaching out to our constituents and seeing what they want their MLA to hit the ground running on.”

McPhail brings eight years of experience as a Town Councillor, “You know, not really partisan politics but I understand how decision making can look when you look at strategically planning, where to budget things and how to strategically budget … how to get public input on items … that you’re inclined to take as a priority,” and communications, the conversations.

“I’m looking forward to the ongoing conversations with constituents, not only here in my Tow of La Ronge, but across the entire constituency. I plan on being no stranger to the people of Cumberland.”

McPhail said he realizes, “not being elected through the provincial legislation before, I don’t know exactly what the role entails down to the exact details. I do know I will have to stand for my constituents to the best way, shape and form possible.”

He said also, being First Nation, “there’s a strong tie to the land. I have two young girls . I want to pass off a world to them, a better place than I found it. That includes the quality of the lakes, the water, the rivers, the trees, and everything around us.”

Throughout the campaign he heard tom First Nations leaders about the lack of proper Duty to Consult, “that honours and respects and is meaningful to the Treaties.”

“And also, when we talk about the land stewardship and we talk about responsibility and sustainability of resource extraction in Saskatchewan, it’s going to be the priority of myself and I’m sure the NDP government, NDP Opposition at this point that that we absolutely be looking at the environment and the economy in northern Saskatchewan.”

McPhail does admit that being the father of two young children make for some challenges, although he’s been away much of the time over his ten years with SaskTel, which involved much travelling.

It’s not uncommon for families in the north, so “for me, I will live a very similar life to the way most northerners live … I hope to be no stranger to anybody in the constituency including my family.”

McPhail said he’s also looking forward to getting together with the NDP Caucus and looking at the issues facing the province whether it be affordability for housing, healthcare or education.

“From day 1 we’re going to be fighting for equal Saskatchewan. We’re going to try to make their lives easier, more affordable.”