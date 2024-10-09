Jordan Carrier: new PA, Business and Sponsorship Manager

Daily Herald Contributor

The City of Prince Albert has just appointed a new Business and Sponsorship Manager in the person of Jordan Carrier.

Carrier is new to the City of Prince Albert and is Business and Sponsorship Manager with the Parks, Recreation & Culture Department. He will be taking over the roles of sponsorship for the EA Rawlinson Centre.

“It’s good,” Carrier said. “It’s an exciting time to be in my role with the new facility coming along as well with the new Lake Country Coop Leisure Centre. I will be involved a little bit with that as well. Also part of my role is the concession business for the city is also under me. I’m feeling pretty confident in the direction we are going as a department and the city.”

There has been some staff changes at the EA Rawlinson Centre too. Dannyll Challis is currently the acting General Manager and the General Manager position is posted to get the staff complement complete. Judy Macleod is still at the EA Rawlinson Centre to support its operations, along with other roles arts and culture related.

Carrier said he’s looking forward to the City’s future arts and recreation development for personal reasons as well as professional.

“I am very much looking forward in the coming months to the new aquatic and arenas at the Lake Country Coop Leisure Centre opening. I am also looking forward to the Willy Wonka production at the Rawlinson Centre, my daughter is in it, I’m very excited for that,” Carrier said with a chuckle.

City of Prince AlbertArts and Culture Division Manger, Judy Macleod said they are happy to have Carrier taking over the role. She said community support and sponsorship is important to a thriving arts and recreation scene.

“I am excited about new ideas Jordan brings,” MacLeod Campbell said in a press release. “He comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”