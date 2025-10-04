John Muirhead brings folk storytelling to Tisdale stage Oct. 25

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

TISDALE — The Tisdale Arts Council will present folk/Americana musician John Muirhead in concert on Oct. 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Maurice Taylor Performing Arts Theatre in the Tisdale RECplex.

Muirhead, known for his powerful songwriting, poignant storytelling and audience engagement, has built a reputation for unforgettable live shows. He will be joined by his close friend and touring partner Trevor Dubois.

Diana Martinson of the Tisdale Arts Council told SaskToday the evening will feature a blend of original songs, covers of folk classics and creative interpretations of pop hits, woven together with stories from Muirhead’s life as a travelling troubadour.

From quiet, fingerpicked confessionals to full-band singalongs, Muirhead’s award-winning music has touched audiences across Canada and beyond.

More information, including a video clip, is available through the Organization of Saskatchewan Arts Councils (OSAC) at John Muirhead-OSAC.

Tickets are $25 and are available at Northeast Appliance Plus in Tisdale.