Jasper targeting 240 net new housing units over pre-wildfire count

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

Jasper is aiming for 240 net new units over the pre-wildfire count and an annual housing supply growth rate of 17 per cent.

On Tuesday (March 11), council heard the targets were achievable if the proposed Housing Action Plan (HAP) initiatives were fully implemented.

“These targets can be met through the development and implementation of the HAP initiatives: realistic, actionable solutions that address housing need and provide residents with choice and opportunity,” said Leanne Pelletier, municipal housing co-ordinator.

Jasper has been struggling with a housing shortage for years. Pre-wildfire, the town had a zero per cent vacancy rate and an estimated 600-unit deficit. This crisis was exacerbated after the wildfire destroyed 30 per cent of the town’s structures last summer, including over 800 housing units.

A 40-unit affordable housing apartment is currently being constructed along Connaught Drive, and officials are working to facilitate the creation of more housing.

Last month, the federal government announced it would provide Jasper with $9.4 million through the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).

“The HAF is designed to create transformational change by supporting innovative, sustainable and locally aligned housing solutions,” Pelletier said. “It provides targeted funding to municipalities that commit to measurable growth and long-term policy improvements.”

While the HAP serves as a guiding document, specific initiatives will be brought before council for approval, and the municipality may engage in community consultation if required.

“Without this structured plan to address housing in Jasper, we risk reactive and fragmented responses, which can lead to delays in housing development, worsening affordability challenges, missed funding opportunities, uncoordinated growth and lost opportunities for long-term, sustainable housing solutions,” Pelletier said.

The HAP outlines eight categories of actions for achieving Jasper’s housing targets, such as a land-use policy review to remove barriers to densification and amending parking requirements to incent development.

These two actions were discussed as a separate agenda item, which called for community engagement to identify town values and review residential density and parking policies.

Last fall, the land-use policy was updated to loosen density restrictions and parking requirements, but according to administration, this was done quickly and without community engagement to allow leaseholders to start their rebuilding plans in a way that would help address housing.

Beth Sanders, director of urban design and standards, said consultations would take place in the spring and “feel a little fast and furious,” but they wanted to avoid engaging during the summer tourist season or election season this fall.

Following the engagement, council will be presented with community values that will guide the creation of Jasper’s town plan in 2026. It will also consider proposed policy changes to the land-use policy.

Coun. Rico Damota acknowledged some fears about increasing the housing density and the already limited parking but noted there would be financial and insurance constraints on adding buildings such as fourplexes.

“I think when everything comes into play and we see this plan and building come to fruition that we’ll get a good mix [of buildings] and not a super densification of areas in the community,” Damota said.

Council is expected to formally approve the HAP next week, as well as establish a housing manager position.