Jasper half marathon runners should expect different scenery when racing this year

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

JASPER – The routes for the Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon will remain the same this year, despite the surrounding forest having burned down.

Scheduled for April 26, the half marathon goes through the Old Fort Point area, which was heavily impacted by the 2024 wildfire.

“Obviously, the visuals will be tangibly different,” said Trevor Soll, owner and director of MultiSportsCanada, which is hosting the half marathon in Jasper for the eighth time.

Like previous years, there will be a 21.1-kilometre half marathon as well as 10-kilometre, five-kilometre and one-kilometre runs, with the one-kilometre event being the Family Fun Run.

The race will still start and end at the RV parking lot along Hazel Avenue just east of the train tracks, with the construction crew expected to clear out by the end of next week.

Although accommodation remains an ongoing issue in Jasper post-wildfire, interim housing has allowed some residents to move out of hotels and free them up for visitors.

“From what I’ve heard, I guess we’ve been able to fill most of the hotels in town for the event, and there is some availability left, but it’s minimal,” Soll said.

The Jasper Healthcare Foundation will work with the Jasper Rotary Club to provide volunteers for the race this year. So far, $28,000 has been raised for the foundation.

Soll added that they always were on the lookout for more volunteers.

“We shouldn’t have any issues, but we always like to have that call out for more volunteer support, even on event day,” he said. “If anyone wants to come out at the last minute, we can always put them to work.”

Soll noted the event would help increase visitation at a time when Jasper needs this business the most, adding attendance would be similar to previous years.

“And just the feedback that I’ve been getting from some participants and phone calls that I get from people saying, ‘Is Jasper open?’ Well, yes, we want everyone back in the community to support the community as much as possible,” Soll said.

The Grand Fondo, another annual event hosted by MultiSportsCanada, will also be held as planned. The race is scheduled for June 7.

Those interested in running one of the races for the Jasper Canadian Rockies Half Marathon can still register online.