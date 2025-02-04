Jasper considering pop-up business village for those displaced by wildfire

Peter Shokeir

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Jasper Fitzhugh

Jasper council may allow temporary pop-up businesses in the Connaught Drive public washrooms parking lot this summer.

This would give businesses displaced by the 2024 wildfire – including retail shops, food services and adventure tour operators – a centralized and visible location to set up shop.

“The project was initiated in response to requests from the businesses who lost brick-and-mortar stores to use municipal parking lots as interim business spaces while their businesses are rebuilt,” town planner Lucas Sherwin told council on Tuesday (Jan. 28).

As of Jan. 8, the municipality has received expressions of interest from Vicious Cycle, Maligne Adventures Raft Tours, Jasper Motorcycle Tours and Andaaz Indian Cuisine. Sherwin confirmed several other businesses have expressed interest since then.

The Jasper Vet Clinic was also interested in using this space, but its operation would be year-round rather than seasonal. Administration said it is working with the clinic to find a suitable location.

The village would take up the first row of 21 parking stalls north of the washrooms in the parking lot. This would maintain existing RV parking and not impact accessible parking stalls.

“This location was selected to give good visibility to businesses for members of the public, to provide access to the public washrooms and make use of existing benches and tables in the boulevard as simple placemaking features that add to the space,” Sherwin said.

Parks Canada has already issued a letter granting a maximum five-year conditional forbearance to use public parking lots for commercial and institutional purposes.

“I see this as very active encouragement by Parks Canada to support our efforts for recovery, and I really do appreciate it,” said Mayor Richard Ireland.

These 21 stalls typically generate $59,600 to $147,290 annually in paid parking revenue, but administration said charging $1,850 per stall for the season could help the municipality recoup its losses.

As for the impact on parking availability, the 21 stalls represent 1.8 per cent of the 1,275 parking stalls within 400 metres of the central business district.

“Considering the paramount importance of supporting residents and businesses impacted by the wildfire and the recovery of Jasper, we’re recommending that the reallocation of those stalls be part of this project,” Sherwin said.

The Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre is working with PrariesCan on a grant application to support the project. The funding could potentially offset lost parking revenue and assist with site servicing.

Coun. Wendy Hall was supportive of the pop-up businesses village, saying it would “breathe some life back into our downtown,” but asked if new businesses or businesses that weren’t destroyed were able to participate.

Sherwin replied the initiative was only supporting displaced businesses, noting Parks Canada had only given approval for this.

Coun. Ralph Melnyk floated the idea of relocating the Jasper Farmers’ Market next to the pop-up businesses, but administration noted a farmers’ market required access to a commercial kitchen under provincial legislation.

Council is expected to make a final decision at next week’s meeting.