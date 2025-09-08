James Smith lockdown just a precaution says leadership

Leaders in the community of James Smith Cree Nation say a temporary lockdown was just a precaution.

Officials issued the lockdown Monday morning and lifted it at around 12:30 p.m. In a post on the James Smith Cree Nation Office of the Chief Facebook page, leaders said they ordered the lockdown while they verified information.

“Sometimes wrong information can spread and cause confusion, so we wanted to be sure,” reads the post. “Thank you to everyone for staying patient and following along. It is safe to go about your day, and we appreciate all the support we received.”

Melfort RCMP officers were called to the community at 10 a.m. on Monday following reports of a missing and injured person, the RCMP reported in an email to the Daily Herald. Officers responded immediately and found the individual unharmed on James Smith Cree Nation.

The RCMP have not filed charges, and officers believe the matter is concluded.

In a second social media post, James Smith leaders acknowledged the alert could bring back painful memories and feelings in the First Nation. They encouraged anyone who was negatively affected to reach out to the health centre for support.