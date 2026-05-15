James Smith house fire contained after four-hour response

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION — Firefighters from the Kinistino Fire Department (KFD) spent several hours battling a fully involved house fire on James Smith Cree Nation on May 13.

According to the KFD, crews were dispatched at 11:23 a.m. on May 13 after reports of a structure fire in the community. Firefighters responded with multiple units and arrived to find the home engulfed in flames, with heavy fire and smoke coming from the roof.

The KFD said crews established a defensive attack to prevent the blaze from spreading and were able to bring the fire under control quickly. Firefighters remained on scene for about four hours extinguishing hot spots and monitoring the area as dry conditions increased the risk of flare-ups.

Fire Chief Brenan Smith told SaskToday this spring has been a bit sower due to the slow spring melt being later. Smith said this was the departments second house fire of the year. The department thanked residents who attempted to stop the fire from spreading to nearby structures before emergency crews arrived. Firefighters also acknowledged community members who delivered food to crews working at the scene.

Firefighters returned to the hall and were back in service by 4:30 p.m.

Following the fire, James Smith Cree Nation issued a public notice urging anyone involved in fighting the fire or exposed to heavy smoke for an extended period to seek medical attention.

The notice warned that smoke inhalation can cause serious health effects, even when symptoms are not immediately apparent. Residents were advised to watch for symptoms including coughing, dizziness, headaches, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea and fatigue.

James Smith Cree Nation thanked residents who assisted during the emergency and encouraged anyone experiencing symptoms to contact a doctor or medical professional.