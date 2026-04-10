James Smith Cree Nation partners with Sask. Marshals

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SaskToday.ca

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION — A new partnership between James Smith Cree Nation and the Saskatchewan Marshals Service aims to strengthen public safety through closer collaboration with RCMP, while keeping existing policing structures in place.

Chief Kirby Constant says the agreement is designed to improve day-to-day safety by addressing outstanding warrants and enhancing cooperation between agencies.

James Smith Cree Nation has signed a Band Council Resolution (BCR) inviting the Saskatchewan Marshals Service (SMS) to operate on its traditional lands, formalizing a new public safety partnership with the province.

Under the agreement, the SMS will work alongside the RCMP, which remains the police of jurisdiction, to focus on apprehending individuals with outstanding warrants and addressing priority criminal activity.

“This partnership will look different from previous policing relationships because it is focused on collaboration and specific priorities rather than replacing the police of jurisdiction,” Chief Kirby Constant told SaskToday. “The RCMP remain the police service for James Smith Cree Nation, but through this Band Council Resolution we are inviting the Saskatchewan Marshals Service to work alongside them.”

Community members can expect to see Marshals officers in the area, though their presence will be coordinated with RCMP.

“This is not about changing who polices the community, but strengthening cooperation between agencies to address issues that affect the safety of our members,” Constant said.

The goal, he added, is to improve everyday safety through better coordination and information sharing.

“When agencies work together and share information effectively, it helps reduce gaps in enforcement and allows law enforcement to respond more effectively to the realities our communities face,” he said.

The Saskatchewan government said in a press release the agreement is part of a broader effort to build stronger relationships with First Nations and enhance culturally responsive policing.

“This relationship represents another meaningful step forward in building trust, collaboration and culturally informed policing in Saskatchewan as we work together to make our communities safer,” Community Safety Minister Michael Weger said in a release.

Chief Marshal Robert Cameron said the service is committed to working with communities across the province.

“We are committed to engaging with all First Nations across Saskatchewan to enhance public safety and ensure the Saskatchewan Marshals Service continues to meet the needs of the communities and residents we have the privilege of working with,” he said.

The BCR also supports increasing Indigenous representation within the Marshals Service by reducing recruitment barriers and creating pathways for Indigenous candidates it said in the press release.

Constant emphasized that clearly defined partnerships and First Nations leadership are key to success.

“By signing a Band Council Resolution, we are formally setting the terms for how that collaboration will occur in our territory,” he said.

He described the agreement as an interim step while longer-term Indigenous policing solutions are developed.

“It is also important to note that this is still an interim step. We are developing a longer-term Indigenous policing framework, and that work will take a few years to fully develop,” Constant said. “In the meantime, this agreement allows us to strengthen cooperation and improve public safety while those larger reforms continue to evolve.”

The Saskatchewan Marshals Service, operational since spring 2025, has been working with RCMP, First Nations and municipal police services across the province. The province expects to sign additional agreements with First Nations in the coming months.

“Ultimately, our priority as leadership is the safety and well-being of our people,” Constant said. “Any partnership that helps us address crime, protect families, and support a safer community is something we are willing to explore in a thoughtful and responsible way.”