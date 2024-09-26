James Smith Cree Nation in design phase of new wellness centre

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION —Band members are providing their suggestions to the design plans of a new community wellness centre on James Smith First Nation. The centre was discussed at a general assembly meeting on Sept. 18, with construction expected to be complete in 2027.

“The Wellness Centre has been in the works since the announcement,” said Chief of James Smith, Kirby Constant.

The Prime Minister of Canada announced funding for a new wellness centre and wellness programming in November 2022. The Government of Canada has committed $42.5 million towards James Smith First Nation from the tragedy that took place on Sept. 4, 2022, when band member Myles Sanderson took the lives of 11 people in James Smith and Weldon and injured 17 others.

The funding includes $22.7 million for programs, $10.1 million for recapitalization, and $9.6 million for constructing a Wellness Centre and renovating existing infrastructure.

Constant has been involved in the project since March 2023 when he was elected as chief of James Smith Cree Nation.

Two buildings are coming out of the one-time allocation of funds committed by Canada. The bands will be renovating an existing treatment centre previously run by the Prince Albert Grand Council. Sakwatamo Lodge will be renovated to serve as a brief detox centre.

“It aims to help people from the community and surrounding communities who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues,” said Chief Constant.

Constant said that the land in the northeast section of the reserve between the former Sakwatamo Lodge and the cultural grounds will be the site of the new Miyopimatisiwin Wellness Centre.

“The design will be influenced by Cree culture,” Constant said. “It will reflect the needs and values and create a brighter and healthier future for all.”

1080 Architecture presented the preliminary plans for the wellness centre and the renovation of the treatment centre on Sept. 17 at a community engagement session. Architects spoke with community members to get an idea of their needs to incorporate their suggestions in the design.

“The new wellness centre will include many different purposes. The building will be a space for healing and community gatherings. There will be rooms dedicated to diverse counselling, including registered psychologists, Indigenous culture-based health practitioners, trauma counselling, clergy, grief support, addiction support, and virtual counselling/remote support services,” he said.

The centre will provide space for land-based and traditional cultural programming operations.