James Smith Chief wants answers from FSIN on missing $1 million

Nicole Goldsworthy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SASKTODAY.ca

JAMES SMITH – The Chief of James Smith is calling on FSIN for answers for an unaccounted $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

“In our commitment to transparency, we have uncovered additional concerning details regarding the handling of COVID-19 relief funds intended to support multiple First Nations communities, including ours,” reads a post from James Smith Chief Kirby Constant obtained by SaskToday.ca.

“We have now confirmed that $6.5 million, not $5.5 million, was initially allocated from Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to flow through FSIN for the benefit of James Smith Cree Nation and other communities. However, only $5.5 million was ultimately transferred to a numbered account, leaving $1 million unaccounted for at FSIN.”

Documents have been obtained that show previous Chief Burns wrote Larissa Anderson from the First Nations Bank of Canada to wire $5.5M from the FSIN account to a supplier’s account on Dec. 14, 2020.

In the document, Burns said the transfer should be done ASAP since they needed masks for the Christmas holidays.

“Our community deserves answers and accountability. We will continue to demand transparency to ensure fair and rightful access to resources for all communities involved.”

Chief Constant spoke to SaskToday.ca and said, “Our immediate next steps involve continuing our investigation and working closely with Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) to ensure all relevant information is gathered. We are dedicated to upholding transparency, and we plan to engage with community members regularly to keep them informed on any developments. Additionally, we’re committed to implementing stronger financial oversight measures to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future. This will include advocating for a full review of the processes involved and ensuring accountability across all organizations handling funds intended for our community.”

“This discrepancy is especially troubling, as the FSIN Chief at the time explicitly assured me that FSIN had not withheld any portion of the funds nor taken any administrative fees. If FSIN indeed flowed the full allocation directly to the numbered account for PPE procurement, then this missing $1 million must be explained.”

Chief Constant said it’s important for readers to understand that this matter is not just about funds but about the principle of trust between our communities and the organizations that are supposed to support us. “We must ensure that resources are used responsibly and reach those they are meant to serve. This situation reflects a broader need for transparency and integrity in handling all financial resources designated for First Nations. We are committed to ensuring that our community’s interests are safeguarded and that this serves as a call for improved accountability at all levels.”

“Accountability must be comprehensive and include a full review of the roles of those involved in the fund management process. Those responsible should face consequences that reflect the seriousness of the breach, including restitution, policy changes, or, if necessary, legal action. Moreover, we expect FSIN and other involved parties to make systemic changes to prevent such discrepancies in the future. This accountability will serve as an essential step toward rebuilding trust with our community,” said Chief Constant.

Chief Constant said looking ahead, “Our goal is to establish stronger, more transparent financial practices that protect our community’s interests. We aim to work closely with all stakeholders to implement policies that ensure our resources are managed with integrity and respect. Additionally, we will continue to advocate for resources that directly benefit our members, focusing on programs that uplift our community’s health, education, and economic opportunities.”

“It is deeply concerning that FSIN has yet to demonstrate the transparency, accountability, and honesty expected of an organization entrusted with such responsibilities. If these are indeed the foundational pillars of FSIN — honesty, integrity, transparency, and accountability—then they are not being upheld in this situation.”

FSIN was contacted prior to publishing of this article but no response has been received.