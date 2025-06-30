Jake Maier starts at QB as Roughriders get set to host Lions on Saturday

Taylor Shire

Saskatoon StarPhoenix

Jake Maier will make his first start of the season at quarterback on Saturday for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

With starter Trevor Harris heading to the one-game injured list after missing two days of practice this week, Maier — who has made 45 career CFL starts with the Calgary Stampeders — will see his first action with the Green and White as the Roughriders host the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m., TSN, CTV) in Week 4 of the CFL season.

“As a backup quarterback on any team, you never know when your numbers could be called,” Maier said on Friday. “So for the team, it’s obviously bittersweet because you want to be make sure that everybody’s ready to go and healthy and ready to play.

“But given the circumstances of the week and kind of how it’s all played out, I’m ready to step in and do what I can for the team.”

Meanwhile, Roughriders defensive lineman Caleb Sanders and linebacker Melique Straker also head to the one-game injured list while defensive lineman Benoit Marion and defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. come onto the roster for Saskatchewan. Quarterback Jack Coan comes onto the roster as the backup.

For B.C., the Lions have listed quarterback Nathan Rourke (core) as the starter but a “game-time decision” for the contest. If he can’t go, it’s expected veteran Jeremiah Masoli would make his second straight start.

“You have to be prepared for anybody,” said Roughriders head coach Corey Mace. “It’s just part of doing your due diligence as a coach and being able to have answers for the guys and to have them familiar with potentially who they could be playing against.

“They’ve seen tape, and we’ve talked about all three quarterbacks, so however they choose to lay them out there, the guys will be ready to go.”

Concussion confirmed

On Friday, Mace confirmed that Harris suffered a concussion in Saskatchewan’s Week 3 matchup last Friday against the Toronto Argonauts.

In that game, Harris was hit hard by Argos defensive lineman Jordan Williams — who was fined by the league for the late hit. Harris stayed in the game and showed no effects of the injury and it wasn’t until after that the Roughriders placed him in concussion protocol.

“If he did suffer concussion, we didn’t even talk about it throughout the game,” said Mace. “He was operating fine. We didn’t know anything until later after the game.”

Harris missed the first two days of practice this week before being a full participant during the team’s closed workout on Thursday. However, the Riders are choosing to play it safe with their franchise quarterback with a bye week upcoming.

“If the timeline matched up, and all the boxes were checked, and Trevor obviously felt comfortable, we would green light that,” said Mace. “Now again, this is why we love Trevor; He’s the most competitive guy probably in the building. I’m sure he would really want to go out there. But, like I said, we did our due diligence in finding a quarterback that we’ve got faith into to go out there if something happens to QB1.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in Jake, and we are moving into a bye week as well. So a lot of things went into it but ultimately, with (concussions) you don’t really want to risk it.

“There’s proper steps to follow, and the timeline just didn’t match up.

“Once we did declare to put them into protocol, there’s certain steps you had to take. And, you know, just like I said, it just didn’t match up time wise. And also just, you know, let’s, let’s be smart.

“So to me, it’s a good thing to have that (backup experience) as a luxury. And of course, when Trevor is ready, then he’s the guy.”

Looking back

The Roughriders are looking for their second straight 4-0 start.

After starting the 2024 CFL campaign undefeated through the first four games, the Riders (3-0) will have a chance to replicate that total on Saturday against the Lions.

If Saskatchewan comes away with a victory, it will be the club’s first back-to-back 4-0 start since 1969-70, when the team was led by quarterback Ron Lancaster and running back George Reed, who helped establish a franchise-best 14-2 record in 1970.

“We know that a 4-0 start or a 3-0 start doesn’t give you an automatic bid for anything,” said Mace. “For us, we really don’t pay attention to that.

“It’s just, ‘How can we win this game?’ So we’re really just focused on that stuff.

“We won’t complain about it, but we’re just focused on the game this week.”

The Lions, meanwhile, come in on two straight losses to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after beating the Edmonton Elks in Week 1.

“They went out and they had to play Winnipeg, back-to-back and not an easy task for anybody,” said Mace. “I’m sure they’re itching to get back and on the right side of things.”

Receivers ready

Three games into the season and three different receivers have record 100-yard games for the Roughriders this year

After Samuel Emilus led the way for Saskatchewan with 133 yards and a touchdown against the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 1, it was KeeSean Johnson (124 yards, one touchdown) in Week 2 against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Last week against the Toronto Argonauts, second-year receiver Dohnte Meyers led the way with 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns in Saskatchewan’s 39-32 win.

“It’s another guy that we know can make unbelievable plays and have games like that,” said Mace. “Not one person in the locker room is shocked.

“We really believe strongly in this receiving corps. We think we’re super deep, but he is somebody who could take something that might not look like a lot and turn it into something.”

“It’s the standard that’s set,” added Meyers, 24. “From the vets to the coaches … everybody that’s in the room, that’s the expectation.

“Any one of us can have a big game that week. So for me to be able to step up and put those guys on my back and do it for them, it means the world.

“Me being a young guy in the room, I just want to rise to the occasion and just add fuel to the fire for everybody else.”

After recording 349 yards and a touchdown in four games last year, while missing time due to injury, Meyers said he feels different in 2025.

“I’m healthy; that’s the biggest thing for me,” said Meyers. “And I just feel like the experience (and) the practice atmosphere I was able to go through last year has kind of allowed me to be this product this year.

“Just having a year under my belt and kind of having my feet wet, I’m kind of a little more used to it. Now I can kind of play faster, think less, just kind of get comfortable.”

This week, Meyers and Johnson will be joined by American Joe Robustelli and Canadians Dhel Duncan-Busby and Mitch Picton in the starting lineup. Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus (foot) remains on the one-game injured list while fellow Canadian Kian Schaffer-Baker (foot) is on the six-game injured list. American Shawn Bane Jr. (knee) and Canadian Tommy Nield also remain on the one-game injured list.

“There’s a lot of guys here that could be top-level guys on any team in this league and we’re just fortunate enough that they’re here with us,” said Maier. “They all complement each other with all the different skill sets.”

Sack attack

Entering Week 4 of the season, Saskatchewan’s offensive and defensive lines have been playing exceptionally well.

Along the offensive line, the Roughriders are tied for the league lead having given up just two sacks in the first three games despite some early season injuries.

“They’ve done an incredible job,” said Mace. “Very pleased with how they’ve been rolling since the season started. And then I know they take pride in being able to establish the (line of scrimmage) and trying to keep their quarterback upright.

“Heck of a job. And I continue to expect the same from them.”

Defensively, Saskatchewan is also tied for the league lead with 10 sacks, with seven different defenders notching at least one.

However, when it comes to the sack totals, Mace said they don’t tell the whole story.

“It’s our job, from a defensive line standpoint, to be disruptive,” said Mace. “That’s all we’re asking.

“The sacks will come. (But) be disruptive because you could affect the play without getting the sack.”

Passing yards

Entering Week 3, the Roughriders rank last in the league as they’ve allowed 1,008 passing yards against — an average of 336 yards per game.

And even though Saskatchewan’s defensive strategy seems to allow high passing yardage totals, the number is still something the group wants to correct.

“I feel like we’ve been playing well,” said veteran defensive back Marcus Sayles. “The stats may seem a little bit inflated because we play a lot of zones and stuff like that and they’ve be able to hit some things.

“At the end of day, I feel like we’re not our best, but we’re playing good football. There’s always some things to clean up.”