Jahn shocked, but grateful, to be named Prince Albert’s 2024 Citizen of the Year

Sonya Jahn has had plenty of surprised in her life, but this one beats them all.

On Wednesday, representatives from the Prince Albert Kinsmen Club and Prince Albert Daily Herald told Jahn she was Prince Albert’s 2024 Citizen of the Year. It was unexpected, but welcome, news.

“(It) was very much of a surprise. Very much a shocker,” Jahn said with a laugh after being notified during Veselka Choir practice at the Mont St. Joseph Home. “I am so extremely humbled by this. I didn’t expect this in a million years. There are so many other people who have been named Citizen of the Year in years gone by who have done so many wonderful things in our community.”

Jahn’s former high school teacher and longtime friend Diane May was one of two people who filed papers nominating her for the award. She said Jahn is a well-organized volunteer who knows how to bring people together to support a common cause.

“She’s just so open and friendly and so hardworking,” May said. “I thought that if anybody deserved to be nominated, it would be Sonya, and if anybody else were chosen, they’d have to be a saint.”

Jahn’s biggest contribution has been her support for Ukrainian newcomers who arrived in Prince Albert following the Russian invasion. Roughly 135 families have arrived in Prince Albert since the war started. During that time, Jahn has helped in a number of areas. The list includes helping newcomers find accommodations and employment, register their children for school, and learn English. She also organized social events to make them feel welcome, and helped them acquire necessary financial or medical documents needed for life in Canada.

“She would come to people any time that they needed anything,” May explained. “She’d give them help and it wasn’t a nine to five thing. It was all the time. I think she put in more hours doing this than anybody with a paid job would, and she was just volunteering her time out of the goodness of her heart.”

From left to right, Prince Albert Kinsmen Club Secretary Joel Longworth, Kinsmen Club President Wes Moore, 2024 Citizen of the Year Sonya Jahn, nominator Diane May, Prince Albert Daily Herald publisher Donna Pfeil, and Daily Herald Marketing Manager Erin Bergen pose for a photo following the 2024 Citizen of the Year announcement. — Jason Kerr/Daily Herald

Jahn has deep roots in Ukraine. Her mother was born there before coming to Canada, so when the Russian invasion began she immediately looked for ways to help those in need.

“When the war began, I just felt that it was near and dear to my heart that I wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of these people who are going through such a horrific situation,” Jahn said. “They’re innocent people who just want to live a peaceful life in an independent country.”

While Jahn is best known for helping newly arrived Ukrainian families, those aren’t her only volunteer efforts. She previously worked with the Saskatchewan Health Authority as a Volunteer Services Coordinator. Since retiring, she’s volunteered with a number of organizations, including the Veselka and District Ukrainian Cultural and Heritage Club, Calvary United Church, and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, among others.

“Volunteering is something that is so good for your health and well-being,” Jahn said. “I know that I sound like I’m on a soap-box given my work over the years, but I have always been active as a volunteer in the community, and it does make me feel good when you can make a positive difference in the lives of others.

“I’m humbled by this beautiful award (Citizen of the Year), but my reward is to see the community (become) a better place.”

Former Prince Albert Citizen of the Year Malcolm Jenkins also filed nomination papers supporting Jahn. In his nomination package, Jenkins wrote that Prince Albert was lucky to have her as a resident.

“Since the war started in Ukraine, Sonya has been tirelessly volunteering to help newcomers and their families rebuild,” Jenkins wrote. “Her efforts both locally and across the province have helped hundreds of newcomers settle into life in Canada and find a home in Prince Albert.”

Jahn will be the guest of honour at the Prince Albert Citizen of the Year banquet. There was no date set as of press time.