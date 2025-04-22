‘I’ve loved every second of it’: Crocker reflects on Raider career

Nobody on the 2024-25 Prince Albert Raiders had played more games in a Raider sweater than Niall Crocker.

The Delta, B.C. product suited up in 288 regular season games over the course of his WHL career, all of them were in a Prince Albert Raider uniform.

Crocker was selected by Prince Albert in the first round of the 2019 Prospects Draft, 22nd overall.

“It’s pretty special that I got to play my whole career here.” Crocker explained “I can’t say enough good words about the city, the fans (and) the people. It’s been crazy, when I came here and I was 16 all the 20 year olds and all the guys say that five years goes by quick but now that I’m here it really does. (I’m) just so grateful for all the opportunities and time I’ve had here and I’m going miss it a lot.”

“It’s been a crazy five years. I’ve loved every second of it, being with the guys every day, playing for a great organization here. It’s been a lot of fun, and I can’t thank my teammates and coaches enough for everything they’ve done for me and my billets and everything. I loved my time here, and I’m going to miss it.”

After posting four points in 23 games in his rookie campaign in the 2020-21 COVID-19 bubble season, Crocker surpassed his point total each and every season with the Raiders while serving as the team’s primary net front presence.

Crocker posted six points in 2021-22, 31 points in 2022-23, 57 in 2023-24 and finished out his WHL career with 65 points in his 20-year-old season in 2024-25.

In his 20-year-old season, Crocker would experience the best team success in his WHL career. The Raiders finished on top of the East Division standings with a 39-23-5-1 record, one point clear of the Brandon Wheat Kings and two points ahead of the Saskatoon Blades.

In the playoffs, Prince Albert would erase a three games to none series deficit against the Edmonton Oil Kings in the first round capping it off with a 5-0 win in Game 7 in front of a capacity crowd against

Crocker says some of his favorite memories in a Raider uniform came during his final WHL season.

“That last weekend we had against Saskatoon, the back-to-back with the away game there and the home game here. That was a crazy weekend, just with how much was on the line. To win the division and coming here for that game with the fans, it was crazy so that stands out. This playoff run was special for me. I’ve never won a series before, so that was awesome. I’m just so thankful to be here for all that.”

While it was a successful season for the Raiders in 2024-25, the best may still be yet to come in Hockeytown North. With a lot of younger players eligible to return next season, Prince Albert are expected to back in the fold for the next several seasons.

Despite his WHL eligibility coming to an end, Crocker says he will be following the Raiders from afar.

“You’re with your friends every day at their rink. Just enjoy every moment. All these guys now have experience in the playoffs. I know they’ll be back next year and the year after that. They got a great young core here. I’m definitely going to stay in touch (and) I know they’ll stay in touch with me. I’m excited for them, and I’ll be watching.”

The CHL/NCAA eligibility rules change earlier this year, and Crocker became one of the first Raiders to take advantage of them. Crocker committed to the Ohio State University Buckeyes for the 2025-26 season. He is one of three recruits for the Buckeyes coming from the CHL next fall joining Matthew Manza (OHL Sarnia Sting) and Jake Karabela (OHL Guelph Storm).

“I am excited, I can’t wait to get going.” Crocker says. “I got to go in June. We’re there to see the campus and pick the courses and stuff so that’ll be new.”

sports@paherald.sk.ca