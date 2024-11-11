‘It’s very special’: PAGC Silver Cross Mother grateful for honour

First Nations Veterans were honoured during the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) Women’s Commission Remembrance Day celebration on Saturday at PAGC Urban Services.

The event is held each year before Remembrance Day. The event is held in collaboration with the Saskatchewan First Nations Veterans Association (SFNVA).

During the ceremony there was a special ceremony to honour Silver Cross Mother Dorothy Burns, who received a Star Blanket from the Women’s Commission.

Burns was privileged to be recognized as the Silver Cross Mother.

“It’s an honour,” she said. “It’s very special. My dad was a peacekeeper and so are my uncles and so it’s a real honour for me to be the Silver Cross mother. I just found out a week ago or so that I’ve been selected.

“I’m not one for lots of words, but today it’s a very special honour,” she added. “I always try to do my part with the veterans as an associate for my dad and my uncles. It was a big surprise when (former SFNVA Grand Chief) Steven Ross called me and said that I had been chosen.”

Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



A group photo concluded the PAGC Remembrance Day Service on Saturday at PAGC Urban Services. Michael Oleksyn/Daily Herald



Steven Ross laid the wreath for World War I during the PAGC Remembrance Day Service on Saturday at PAGC Urban Services.

Burns said that the PAGC Remembrance Day ceremony was an important event to honour people who made a tremendous sacrifice.

“They didn’t have to go but for the love of the land Turtle Island and for peace, they sacrificed their lives, they are real superheroes and warriors and a lot of them didn’t come back,” she said.

Burns said Indigenous people will always do their part to remember them with special ceremonies.

“They didn’t have to go, so they are our true heroes, our true warriors, the veterans that never made it home, and the ones that are still with us,” she said.

She said it’s important to honour veterans while they are alive.

“Sooner or later, our veterans are not going to be with us,” she said.

“It’s very important to continue with these ceremonies with the indigenous people, to remember their warriors that have gone to war and never made it back and that is where the associates come in.”

Burns was at the ceremony as a Silver Cross Mother but also as an associate for her late father. An associate represents their veteran family member who has passed away.

“I think it’s very important that the associates continue with the tradition of honouring their veterans and remembering them, and I do encourage the ones who know their relatives that have gone on tour and didn’t make it home to come forward as an associate to represent their heroes, their warriors,” Burns said.

At the request of the veterans, Lawrence Joseph served as emcee for the event.

Joseph’s grandson LJ Kimbley performed “Oh Canada” and read “In Flanders Field.” The drum group Ironswing performed throughout the ceremony.

Dignitaries in attendance included Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte, Vice Chief Joseph Tsannie, PAGC execuitive director Al Ducharme, FSIN Vice Chief Dutch LeRat and newly elected Vice Chief Fabian Head, newly elected NDP MLA’s Leroy Laliberte and Jordan McPhail, newly elected Saskatchewan Rivers MLA Eric Schmalz the Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis, and Northern Affairs and Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross, Prince Albert Police Chief Patrick Nogier and Sgt. Nathan Venne of the RCMP.

The Grand Entry included veterans, Burns and representatives of the PAGC, government and opposition MLAs, FSIN, Prince Albert Police Service and RCMP.

Each speaker received a hat. In a special surprise Keaton Constant was also presented a hat.

Chiefs from various PAGC First Nations were in attendance and also made speeches. Bishop Richard Reed provided both the opening and closing prayers for the event.

Emile Highway read the Honour Roll, and there was a special performance of “A Tribute to Fallen Heroes” by the Prairie Thunder drum group.

Grand Chief of the SFNVA Robain Dawatsare delivered the Remembrance Day Message while Ross did a presentation on the SFNVA. He thanked all First Nations veterans for their sacrifice, and emphasized the importance of remembering their service.

The Act of Remembrance was performed by Felix Merasty and the Last Post was performed by Adrian Bourgeois.

The wreaths were laid by Ross for World War I, Darrel Paintednose for World War II, Victor Sanderson for the Korean War, Dale Baldhead for peacekeeping, Venne for the RCMP and Silver Cross Mother Burns.

Following a closing prayer there was a group photo and then a turkey meal.