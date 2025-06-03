It’s time for federal leadership on health workforce planning

Ivy Bourgeault

During the most recent federal election campaign, the silence around healthcare in the political conversation was disheartening. It was also dangerous.

We are facing a national health workforce crisis, and without strong federal leadership, patient safety will continue to erode, especially in primary care, long-term care and mental health care.

Some claim that healthcare is solely a provincial and territorial responsibility. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that the federal government has a crucial role in our healthcare system: from vaccine procurement to public health leadership, and through its direct provision of care to Indigenous communities, members of the military and incarcerated populations.

The federal government cannot and must not shirk its responsibility.

The truth is that fixing the health workforce crisis requires action across all levels of government and Canadians deserve to hear what our federal leaders plan to do about it. That was true before the election and remains true now that the election is over.

Let’s start with primary care. It is mathematically impossible to meet the need for primary care for all Canadians with family physicians alone. Family doctors are necessary — but not sufficient.

Primary care is best, and needs to be delivered by, a full team of health professionals, including nurse practitioners, pharmacists, registered and licensed practical nurses and many other primary care providers. We have trained these professionals at great public expense, yet we constrain their practice through outdated regulations and underfunded team-based models.

Federal action could make a difference.

A recent reinterpretation of the Canada Health Act confirms that ‘medically necessary’ services can be delivered by health practitioners other than physicians. This opens the door to expanded models of interprofessional care — if the federal government supports their development and use, particularly in rural, remote and underserved areas.

The federal government can also be more assertive at not rewarding privatization. One practical tool is to claw back federal transfers that fund private agencies for nurses and other health workers, which have driven up costs and drained resources from the public system.

Another federal lever is education and training.

Canada needs more health professionals, and the federal government can act immediately by expanding tuition supports, forgiving student loans and offering targeted scholarships, especially for students from Indigenous, rural and remote communities. Rather than trying to lure health workers from cities into remote areas, we should build local health workforces from the ground up.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action. Yet Call to Action 23, which calls for increasing the number of Indigenous healthcare workers, remains largely unmet. There’s no excuse. Indigenous health workers are critical to improving outcomes and trust in healthcare systems, particularly in communities that have been systematically underserved.

When the federal government talks about investments in infrastructure, we also need to rethink what we mean by “nation-building projects.” It’s time to invest not just in roads and bridges, but in the care infrastructure provided by health workers — the backbone of our healthcare system.

Investing in the care infrastructure – which constitutes nine per cent of Canada’s GDP — is investing in our economy, our communities and our future. True economic growth is inclusive of all sectors, and it is time for political leaders to recognize that.

We also need to challenge gender norms. Care work, overwhelmingly performed by women, remains undervalued. Just as we work to get more women into skilled trades, we must work to recruit more men into care work.

Ultimately, patient safety — the cornerstone of our healthcare system — is directly linked to the strength and sustainability of our health workforce. Burnout, short-staffing, unsafe nurse-to-patient ratios and poor mental health among workers are not just workforce issues; they are patient safety issues.

Effective health workforce planning requires robust data infrastructure, a coordinated national strategy and sustained federal investment. Organizations across the country have pushed for this for years. Yet Canada remains far behind international standards when it comes to robust planning, support for training and deploying its healthcare workforce efficiently and equitably.

Yes, fixing this crisis will cost money. But doing nothing costs far more.

We currently operate one of the most expensive and inefficient healthcare systems in the developed world. Strategic investment in health workforce planning is not just a health policy issue — it’s an economic productivity issue. A stronger, better-supported health workforce means better health outcomes, a more resilient economy and a healthier, more equitable Canada.

Dr. Ivy Bourgeault is a Professor in the School of Sociological and Anthropological Studies at the University of Ottawa and leads the Canadian Health Workforce Network.