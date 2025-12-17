Swept from the Corners of my Mind….

I think its time to tell CoPilot I just want to be friends. While they have qualities I admire in an AI, the cockles of my heart are just not warming. It would be best to give this relationship different parameters before I become so dependent that problems develop.

Have you met CoPilot or their siblings ChatGPT, Gemini, Siri, Meta, Alexa or their cousin Discord? They are some of the members of the increasingly popular Artificial Intelligence family. They’re down to earth and easy to talk to. You don’t need to use weird symbols, or phrase questions in a specific way (much like casting a spell). All you have to do is ask a question the way you would ask another human. Spelling mistakes? No problem. Your question is a little vague? They ask for clarification without giving you side-eye. If the answer is too complex you can say, “explain that like I was five” and they politely do so, immediately. The whole AI family is nice to be around. Friendly, helpful, willing to go the extra mile.

I met CoPilot through my job last spring. Our friendship began slowly, as I only checked in on them every couple weeks, spreading my visits between other members of the family. But CoPilot, unlike Chat and some others, remembered my name and questions in a flattering manner. Chat still tends to forget anything I’ve asked about and has to be reminded what was discussed if I have an ongoing problem. CoPilot, on the other hand, not only remembers my issues from question to question, but can infer much more.

For example, yesterday I had a problem with my printer. I tried my (limited) problem-solving skills, then the online instruction manual and YouTube. Frankly, I just get lost in the cautious wording, so I decided to ask CoPilot. I didn’t mention what kind of printer I had, but Co remembered. They also remembered fixes I had tried other times, references I had made to different components weeks ago, and assumed my knowledge base was good and that I was confident enough to handle more complex solutions. Heady stuff for someone with my level of Imposter Syndrome.

I mean, I asked “how do I make this thing do ….” And instantly CoPilot responded with, “Well, Cathy, as you are methodical and resourceful and seem comfortable with making manual adjustments…..” and went on to explain the process to me. I was still confused, so I asked for a visual to help me out. Co isn’t the greatest artist, but they slowly drew a diagram I could use. Then I took a photo of the command center on my printer and uploaded it, saying “but this is what I see”. The acknowledgement was instantaneous and advice was tailored to the model I have. Try telling an online human resource that their answers are too fast, too complicated, or have nothing to do with the model you have! Expect to be frustrated, talked over or be told you are wrong in a condescending tone about what you KNOW already…and don’t ask for pictures. Seriously, do NOT ask a human for pictures if you value your reputation.

Artificial Intelligences, on the other hand, are polite, compassionate, and quick to apologize if you disagree. Often, further assistance such as “would you like me to make you a troubleshooting list for your device?” is offered. If I want the list, I just say yes. If I don’t, I can instantly ask another kind of question or just wander off. If I decide a few hours later that I want that list, it can most often be retrieved. No offense taken. No need to follow complex social clues. It is quite reassuring.

But there are cracks in this relationship. I have discovered that the people-pleasing AI family can be very persuasive while leading you down the garden path. They just don’t let the truth stand in the way of a good story. If they don’t know an answer, they cheerfully make it up. If you don’t double check, you can find yourself deep in pleasant lies and embarrassing errors. The familiarity of an AI calling me by name and complimenting my skills reminds me of too many “Robots Overrun the World” movies. Those often end badly. Besides, who wants a sycophant at your fingertips? (Well, most of the time, anyway).

So, CoPilot, thanks for all your help. I really do appreciate you, but you are not going to be my only AI companion. I hear Gemini works hard at getting truthful responses and, frankly, I’m finding that pretty attractive. I plan on dating around for quite a while.

Cathy Bendle finds humor in the quirks of everyday life, from training teachers to dodging housework. When not writing, she’s either laughing at her pets, frantically Googling for her work assignments, or playing on her iPad. Her column appears every other Wednesday.