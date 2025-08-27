‘It’s not an older person’s disease’: Experts combat arthritis myths for awareness month

Renee Lilley

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Portage Graphic Leader

It’s a disease that affects one in five Canadians, is a leading cause of disability, and costs the healthcare system billions, yet experts say arthritis remains one of the most misunderstood chronic conditions.

For Arthritis Awareness Month this September, advocates and medical professionals are working to dispel the myth that arthritis is simply a wear-and-tear disease of old age, stressing that early diagnosis is critical to managing its potentially devastating effects. The theme from Arthritis Society Canada this year is “Arthritis Steals” focusing on what people may have lost, but providing hope to overcome challenges in living with the condition.

“Arthritis is the most misunderstood chronic disease. People often think that it’s an older person’s disease, and it’s not,” said Trish Barbato, president and CEO of Arthritis Society Canada. “It affects people of all ages, including children.”

The statistics are stark. The condition impacts one in four Canadian women and one in six men. In Manitoba alone, approximately 200,000 people live with arthritis, a number projected to swell to nearly 300,000 by 2040.

Barbato, who was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in her early 40s, said the disease’s prevalence is often hidden because people minimize their symptoms or are unaware of how serious it can be.

“It is a leading cause of disability,” she said. “People have flares where they can’t continue their work or they have to change professions.”

Dr. David Robinson, a rheumatologist and professor at the University of Manitoba’s Rady Faculty of Health Sciences, said there are more than 100 different types of arthritis. The two most common are osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Osteoarthritis, the “wear and tear” form, makes up about two-thirds of all cases and becomes more common with age. Management focuses on strengthening the muscles that act as the body’s “shock absorbers” and unloading stress from the joints.

“If you lose five pounds off the scale, you lose 15 pounds off of your knees and your hips,” Robinson noted. “So a small amount of weight loss can unload the joints a fair amount.”

Rheumatoid arthritis, however, is the most common inflammatory type. It’s an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks the joints, causing inflammation, swelling, and pain. It can also affect the lungs, eyes, and skin.

“For the inflammatory arthritis, like rheumatoid arthritis, the earlier we make a diagnosis and treat it, the easier it is to treat,” Robinson said, explaining that early intervention can prevent irreversible joint damage.

He advised people to see a doctor if they experience pain in unusual joints like wrists and elbows, notice swelling, or have morning stiffness that lasts for more than 40 minutes, often accompanied by severe fatigue.

While there is no cure for arthritis, proper diagnosis and treatment are essential. However, accessing care can be a challenge. Robinson pointed to long wait times for specialists and even longer waits for orthopedic surgery, such as joint replacements, which are overwhelmingly necessitated by arthritis.

“We keep adding more orthopedic surgeons and surgery slots, but we can’t keep up,” he said.

As research continues, the Arthritis Society Canada is focusing on education and support. Its website, arthritis.ca, offers resources including an online symptom checker, educational webinars, and a support line for patients and their families.

— Renée Lilley is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Portage Graphic. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.