“It’s going to be an all hands on deck situation” province updates on wildfire situation in Saskatchewan

Resources are stretching thin in Saskatchewan and all hands are on deck was the message on Saturday morning from Premier Scott Moe.

Moe said that planning and discussions are under way as the number of people evacuated from northern communities due to wildfires in the north continues to grow.

“It’s going to be an all hands on deck using every available resource that we have, whatever that might be at the community, provincial and federal level,” Moe said.

Moe was speaking during a joint press conference alongside Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) President Marlo Pritchard, Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts, and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis, and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz, Buckley Belanger Secretary of State for Rural Development and Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Chief Peter Beatty.

The active wildfires in the province have led to at least 17 evacuations forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

Listening in and commenting by phone were FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron and PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

As of Saturday morning, 16 wildfires remained active in the province, with 211 reported since the start of the season, well above the five-year average of 125.

According to Pritchard five are contained, seven are not contained, three are under ongoing assessment and one is under the protected values classification.

SPSA officials noted that the fires have been exacerbated by high temperatures, persistent winds, and a severe lack of moisture in northern Saskatchewan.

“We’re continuing to experience high daytime temperatures, warm evening temperatures and high winds throughout the day, which is not assisting our wildfire suppression efforts,” Pritchard said.

The largest fire is the Shoe Fire, which, as of 11 a.m. was 305,343 hectares and not contained.

“We have crews that are working on the hot spots. We have put significant effort into this fire and we will continue with air assets, heavy equipment and ground assets. We did do some assessments over the last 24 hours and we have located some additional values lost, although we’re still assessing what that number will end up being,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard reported aggressive fire activity near La Ronge, Creighton, Weyakwin, Denare Beach, Pelican Narrows and Narrow Hills Provincial Park. The Ditch Fire near Weyakwin is creating problems on Highway 2.

“All these fires are currently being actioned with ground, air and heavy equipment assets. We continue to work to do our best to protect values and prevent further damage. As you as I earlier talked about the South wind has driven a number of these fires South and are causing some challenges.

The Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation has declared a state of emergency for the community of Sturgeon Landing due to wildfires. It’s issuing a mandatory evacuation order because of heavy smoke from a wildfire burning in Manitoba and the increasing threat to road access in and out of the area.

Beatty said that the three major communities in the PBCN are running short of supplies including the largest community of Pellican Narrows.

“We had around 4,000 people living there and the majority of them have been evacuated. Deschambault Lake it is out of supplies as well because of the compromising of the road infrastructure,” Beatty said.

“ My thoughts are that we should protect and keep open those routes so that critical supplies can be transported. And we’re thankful for those people that are doing that are Department of Highways SPSA everybody that’s involved in that and of course our First Nations as well all our all of our organizations,” Beatty said.

The province is receiving support from mutual aid partners, including crews and aircraft from Alaska, Yukon, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. Moe and Pritchard thanked all of the mutual aid partners from Canada and around the world for their assistance.

Moe ran through a list of the resources that are working to control the fire situation. This included 220 provincial wildland firefighters, 13 municipal fire departments including Warman, Prince Albert and Humboldt have sent crews to help.

“We have 66 contractors with various levels of heavy equipment that are working on the front fire lines” Moe said.

There are currently 100 staff that are coordinating everything. There are also 12 Saskatchewan tanker air craft in the air.

“ There’s 410 Type, 2 northern community and Indigenous firefighters that are on the front lines as well, 20 to 30 helicopters are in the air and we have a number of firefighting resources that have arrived from other jurisdictions, from Yukon, from Quebec and more recently from Arizona, from Alaska,” Moe said.

Aircraft include two Q400 water bombers from Alaska, tow CL415 from Quebec, five 802 aircrafts and officers will be arriving from British Columbia and be deployed soon.

“We have reached out to all communities in the north and we continue to reach out to communities to ensure that we collectively, whether it be federal government, provincial government or community leaders working alongside one another to support those that unfortunately have been evacuated,” Moe said.

Belanger, who represents the riding of Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River arrived at 3:30 a.m. in Saskatchewan. He said that Prime Minister Mark Carney and the federal government are concerned.

“And so I did indicate that I was coming home to you to sit down and get an update and visit the evacuees which we’re doing today and tomorrow,” Belanger said.

“So on behalf of the Prime Minister and the federal government, we’re pleased to be here today to listen and to learn and to support the people that have gone through this crisis and also to sit down with the Premier and anything that the federal government can do. We would do all we can to assist in this regard,” he added.

Belanger said that Prime Minister Mark Carney has made one directive to all Ministers directly involved in the fire situation.

“Basically the instructions are we’re going to do all we can from Canada’s perspective to assist Saskatchewan in this regard,” Belanger said.

This included National Defence, Indigenous Services Canada and emergency measures.

“All of these departments are lined up to do what they have to do when we get the call from the from the Premier, it is always important that we collaborate and we coordinate with the officials and with the premier because we can be tripping over ourselves trying to help and manage this battle against the forest fire situation,” Belanger said.

“ So I think there’s going to be some really good coordination and the bottom line, the message is from our Prime Minister, Saskatchewan is important. All we can do to help, we’re ready to go,” Belanger said.

As well on Saturday the Métis Nation government in Saskatchewan joins the provincial government in declaring a State of Emergency. They stated that an alarming number of citizens are being forced to flee their home communities as hot, dry conditions and high winds persist.

“These wildfires are spreading so unpredictably, and citizens are being evacuated with little or no notice and no destination in place. They’re leaving behind their homes and their livelihoods with little more than uncertainty ahead. Our citizens are the heart of our Nation,” MN-S President Glen McCallum said in a release.

“We must be able to respond to their needs so that when they arrive at safe locations,

they are welcomed with as many comforts from home as we can provide.”

As well on Saturday the Premier announced that SaskTel is waiving overage fees for communities affected by the wildfire situation.