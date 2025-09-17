‘It’s going to be a whole new chapter’: Edmonton singer-songwriter brings new music to Rock Trout Café

After a few years away from the recording studio, award-winning singer/songwriter Kaeley Jade is back with new music.

The multidisciplinary artist from Edmonton will be in Prince Albert on Friday performing at the Rock Trout Café with LJ Tyson. Jade arrives with a new single, ‘The Ceiling’, set for release on Friday. She said it’s exciting, but nerve-wracking, to be back releasing new music.

“it’s going to be a whole new chapter for me as an artist, as a musician, so that’s a little bit daunting,” said Jade, whose last new release was her 2022 album Turpentine. “There’s always that fear that people won’t like it or won’t understand it—that little gremlin in your head that gives you lots of doubts, but honestly I think this upcoming chapter of music is my best work yet. I am very excited to be able to share some new stories with everybody, (and) share some new tunes.”

Jade spent the last few years digging into the business side of the music scene. As an independent artist, she organized, booked, and promoted her own tours. That left her with little time to create new material.

When she did have a spare moment, Jade spent it back on stage instead of in the studio. She studied theatre in university, and still enjoys acting, but always intended to resume songwriting.

When she did return, her focus had changed.

“Good things do take time,” she explained. “I think that I did need to take that time and let things percolate, let the ideas come to me a little bit with this one.

“I think with this release, I’m going in more of a raw, folk-forward sound, I think, than in my previous work. I think I was leaning more into the pop genre with my previous projects, and I think that there is still a little bit of that spark with my new stuff, but I’ve been leaning more into folk and alternative rock as the core sounds for the new music I’ve been creating.”

Jade wrote the ceiling with her friend and fellow Edmonton singer/songwriter Amanda Penner. Jade said the duo began discussing the atrocities happening around the world, and how easy it was to become demoralized. They wanted to write a song to let people know they weren’t alone when they felt powerless.

“I think art is such a powerful tool in inspiring people to raise their voices and bring change, so that’s where that song came from,” Jade said.

“I hope listeners can rely on things like compassion and love to fuel their journeys. With this song, I want to show people they’re not really alone in feeling lethargic or apathetic to everything going on. Everything is so overwhelming all the time, and it can be really hard knowing how to deal with it as an individual.”

Friday’s performance will be Jade’s third time at the Rock Trout Café. She said it’s one of her favourite venues, and she’s eager to return.

“It’s so exciting to get to come back a third time, and this time with my band,” she said with a laugh. “The last couple of times we played as an acoustic duo … so now I’m really looking forward to introducing my band, who I love so much, to the people of Prince Albert, who I’ve grown to love so much as well.”

Kaeley Jade and her band perform live at the Rock Trout Café with LJ Tyson on Friday, Sept. 19. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the music starting at 8 p.m. Tickets are $17.50 in advance, or $20 at the door.