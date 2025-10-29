It’s Canadian Libraries Month

Carol Baldwin

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Wakaw Recorder

October is recognized as Canadian Library Month. Libraries are an important part of any society. They provide books that contain a wealth of knowledge and insight into many different topics, making them a hub of knowledge that everyone can explore. Wakaw’s library also loans movies, puzzles and games.

Initially founded in 2006, the recognition month highlights just how much libraries do for the society of Canada, including providing a variety of classes in subjects that are relevant to society, such as health and wellness, computer skills, parenting and some of those other subjects that can benefit members of the community no longer in the school system. Libraries are democratizing agents, making information available to everyone. Despite such barriers as remote populations and funding cuts, public library systems across the country find ways to work with what they have.

The Canadian Library Association estimates that 60 percent of Canadians have one or more library cards. Canadian Library Month is the perfect time to celebrate the profound impact that public libraries can have on our communities. From providing access to literacy, lifelong learning, and technology to creating inclusive spaces where everyone is welcome, libraries play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life for all.

The Wapiti Regional Library consists of 45 branches that provide public library services to over 88,000 residents in north-central Saskatchewan. This includes branches in communities such as Wakaw, Cudworth, Alvena, and St. Louis, among others. The year 2025 marks not only the 75th anniversary of the Wapiti Regional Library but also the anniversary of regional library systems in Saskatchewan. Originally named the North Central Saskatchewan Regional Library, Wapiti played a pioneering role in shaping the current landscape of regional libraries.

Regional library systems comprise local public libraries within a designated area and are managed by a central office. This office coordinates and provides essential library services, including interlibrary loans, collection development, cataloging, and more. Saskatchewan has seven regional library systems that serve the central and southern regions of the province.

Supporting the local library is easier than one might think. It is important to continue using the services local libraries offer, not just this month but every month, to ensure they remain open and accessible to everyone. Once, libraries were merely places to store books, but now they serve as central hubs for their communities. They host writer’s clubs, book clubs, preschool story time, and provide access to technology. Libraries truly are “Libraries for Life.”