‘It’s an honour and a privilege’: Prince Albert Elks Club sponsors Whirlpool at Co-op Leisure Centre

Daily Herald

On Dec. 17, the Prince Albert Elks Club made a $130,000 donation in support of the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre Play It Forward Campaign.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to contribute in a meaningful way to this fantastic facility,” Prince Albert Elks Club representative Ken Cantin said.

“It’s no doubt going to be enjoyed by thousands upon thousands of people for a very long time. For generations, it will draw people to the city. It’s a great facility and I feel special that we are here to contribute.”

The Play It Forward Campaign is a community-led fundraising effort supporting the Lake Country Co-op Leisure Centre. With the generosity of local donors, it is helping to create a space where residents of all ages can enjoy swimming, skating other recreational activities for years to come.

Mayor Bill Powalinsky said he was excited to see the Prince Albert Elks step forward with a major donation.

“I feel exhilarated, absolutely exhilarated,” Powalinsky said. “When you look at the volunteer support in the community and how a small group of people work to make a significant difference in the community assets and programs that benefit everybody from infants to elders. I am exhilarated.”

Since their founding on Aug. 11 1922, the Prince Albert Elks Club has been a cornerstone of the City, with members contributing decades of volunteer service and leadership. The club has played a key role in supporting local initiatives including the construction of community halls, assistance to seniors’ homes, hospitals fundraising and a wide range of charitable and recreational events.

In recognition of their contribution the facility’s whirlpool has been named in honour of the Elks Club.

“The Prince Albert Elks Club has demonstrated an extraordinary, century-long commitment to the wellbeing of our community,” Dawn Kilmer, City Councillor and representative of the Play It Forward Campaign, said in a press release. “Their generosity ensures that residents of all ages have a welcoming space to swim, relax, and connect.”

While larger donations are welcome, Powalinsky and Kilmer said every donation counts, no matter how big.

“If you have $5, $10 or $20, consider supporting this initiative,” Powalinsky said. “We are so close to the finish line. Small contributions from a great number of people will have a great impact.”

He also thanked Kilmer and all the members of the Play It Forward Campaign group for their wonderful work.

editorial@paherald.sk.ca