It’s a very special feeling’: Prince Albert Legion awards first poppy of 2024

Daily Herald Contributor

Lise Malenfant had laid a memorial wreath every year since her fiancé, Master Cpl. Josh Roberts died in 2008 while serving in Afghanistan.

On Friday, she sought to honour him again, and all veterans, by accepting the first poppy of the year from the Prince Alert Royal Canadian Legion.

“It is a very special feeling to receive the first poppy, especially not being military personnel,” Malenfant said. “It’s very special to us for Meijer and his dad.”

Malenfant will be the Silver Cross Mother at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony in Prince Albert. She was engaged to Roberts and eight months pregnant with their son when he was killed in August 2008.

“I just think it’s really important to continue on (remembering),” she said. “I’m really honoured to accept the first one.”

Malenfant said since the Nov. 2008, she has been laying a wreath in Prince Albert Memorial Cemetery. She said it’s a big honour to lay a wreath, and will keep doing so as long as she’s asked.

Friday’s ceremony marked the start of the 2024 poppy campaign. Lorraine Brassard the Prince Albert Legion’s poppy chair, said different people are selected every year to be decorated with the first poppy.

She said the poppy funds go a long way to helping local veterans and their families.

“The donation from Remembrance Day every year go towards veterans if they need help with anything,” she said. “We also give out some scholarships or bursaries to high school students.”

Every year from the last Friday in October to Nov. 11, tens of millions of Canadians wear a poppy to honour Canada’s veterans.