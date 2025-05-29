‘It’s a very serious situation’: Premier declares provincial state of emergency in response to wildfires

Arjun Pillai

Daily Herald



The government of Saskatchewan had declared a 30-day provincial state of emergency in response to rapidly worsening wildfire conditions, Premier Scott Moe announced Thursday.



“It’s a very serious situation,” said Moe during a joint press conference alongside Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) President Marlo Pritchard, Vice-President of Operations Steve Roberts, and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Metis, and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz.



The emergency declaration is aimed at streamlining support for affected communities, securing firefighting resources, and preparing for potentially large-scale evacuations.



As of Thursday morning, 17 wildfires remained active in the province, with 206 reported since the start of the season, well above the five-year average of 125. SPSA officials noted that the fires have been exacerbated by high temperatures, persistent winds, and a severe lack of moisture in northern Saskatchewan.



Roberts reported aggressive fire activity near La Ronge, Creighton, Denare Beach, and the Narrow Hills Provincial Park, with over 15 communities already evacuated. Many evacuees are being supported in Prince Albert, Nipawin, Weyburn, and Estevan. More communities may be at risk in the coming days.



A SaskAlert evacuation notice sent to phones on Wednesday caused confusion when it included placeholder text like “(Jurisdiction)” and “(Road),” making it unclear which community was being evacuated. SPSA President Marlo Pritchard confirmed it was a human error and said an internal review is underway to prevent similar mistakes.

Financial aid is being provided through the SPSA’s emergency support unit. Long-term compensation will depend on insurance claims and post-disaster mitigation programs.

“We supply financial assistance to displaced families while they’re out,” said Pritchard.

During the press conference, Moe made a direct appeal to certified wildland firefighters across the province.

“If you’re trained and available, please report to your nearest fire base; we need your help,” he said.

The province is receiving support from mutual aid partners, including crews and aircraft from Alaska, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island. A new Q400 air tanker is also expected to arrive by the end of the month.

Drone interference remains a major safety concern. Roberts confirmed that a recent drone sighting in the Creighton area forced an aerial mission to be diverted.

“They pose an extreme hazard.” he said. “Just one drone can shut down an entire response operation.”

SPSA is also considering a ban on ATVs and UTVs, as many of this season’s fires are believed to be human-caused.

“Even with fire bans in place, people continue to spark fires,” said Roberts. “It’s going to take everyone to stop this.”

When asked about the use of AI-powered wildfire detection technology, SPSA confirmed that it currently uses cameras in northern regions and is open to adopting more advanced systems in the future.

“We’re always looking at continuous improvement,” Pritchard said.

Roberts added that catching fires early remains the most effective strategy.

“Once the wind gets behind them, they can travel kilometres in hours.” Roberts said.

Minister of First Nations, Metis, and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz emphasized long-term prevention measures. He urged communities to take part in the FireSmart program and not lose focus on fire mitigation efforts once the current crisis passes.

With no significant rain in the forecast and more evacuations likely, Moe warned that the coming weeks could test Saskatchewan’s emergency systems.

“We’re preparing for a very challenging 7 to 10 days,” he said.

Residents are urged to follow updates at saskalert.ca and avoid wildfire areas. A toll-free information line has been launched at 1855-559-5502.