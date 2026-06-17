‘It’s a real privilege’: Canadian rock legends The Stampeders take nothing for granted on prairie tour

Kim Berly had no doubts he would still be playing music when he left Calgary in 1966 to further his musical career.

But that doesn’t mean he takes it for granted.

Berly, the longtime drummer for Canadian classic rock group The Stampeders, was confident the band had what it took to be successful.

“When you’re in your upper teens, the last thing you think about is your old age,” Berly said with a chuckle. “Nonetheless, this was a life we set out to have.

“We had no doubts about it,” he added. “We had a manager who was quite an inspiring guy, a man named Mel Shaw, and he insisted that it was possible.”

The Stampeders, with Berly on drums, Ronnie King on bass, and Rick Dodson on lead guitar, were a big part of Canada’s musical identity in the early ’70s. The group toured across Canada relentlessly, performing classic hits Wild Eyes, Carry Me, and Hit the Road Jack, among others.

On Friday, they’ll add a show at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre to the list of performance venues. Berly said it’s a pleasure to play for Canadians from coast to coast.



“Whether we’re in Vancouver Island or Newfoundland, you can tell that we’re the same people,” he said. “Not many Canadians get that experience. People tend to travel north and south—at least until quite recently—but we’ve been doing the country and watching it change and develop for 50 years and it’s a real privilege. That’s the word I use more than anything else because it is kind of a rare thing.”

Now in his 70s, Berly and bandmates Dodson and Dave Chobot continue to perform. Their most recent tours have been a tribute to King, who passed away in March 2024 at the age of 77.

Berly remembers King as “the quintessential rock and roller” who loved to party and have fun, but was a pleasure to be around.

“He had a fabulous sense of humour,” Berly remembered. “You could see, even as he was getting sicker, he loved to laugh.

“We’ve toured the whole country remembering Ronnie because people loved him,” Berly added. “He was a larger than life personality and a great guy.”

Dodson, wrote the band’s most famous song, Sweet City Woman, for their 1971 debut album Against the Grain.

Berly said they already had a hit song heading into the recording studio with Carry Me, but were looking for something to supplement it. He said they instantly knew Sweet City Woman was what they were looking for.

“It was really catchy,” Berly remembered. “I liked it right away, and in order to break into the market you need a song that catches on quickly. I recognized that, and I think we all kind of did.”

Today, Berly and company look to entertain a new generation of fans who grew up listened to their parents or grandparents play the music.

Berly said they see more and more younger fans at their shows every year, and that’s come as a welcome addition.

“They’ve just heard these old guys are still rocking,” Berly said with a laugh. “It’s just great. We feel really privileged to be able to criss-cross the country and perform on stage in front of people. It’s a real joy.”

The Stampeders will perform at the E.A. Rawlinson Centre in Prince Albert on June 19 before performances in Saskatoon and Regina on June 20 and 21 respectively.

@kerr_jas • jason.kerr@paherald.sk.ca