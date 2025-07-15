‘It’s a miracle’: Saskatchewan crews fight off wildfire at Beauval after full evacuation

Larissa Kurz and Michael Joel-Hansen

Saskatoon Starphoenix

Bertha Durocher of Beauval says the past few days have been hard after fleeing from wildfires along with her mother and three grand children.

Amid such an uncertain time, Durocher said she’s thankful for support in Saskatoon, where a number of evacuees have been directed by local authorities.

“We’re getting fed and we have a place to sleep,” she said. “It’s one day at a time. That’s how we have to look at it.”

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) and the Beauval village council confirmed Friday that homes are safe for now after fire crews worked all night to hold off the blaze.

Durocher’s son is a firefighter who has been on the frontlines working to protect the northern community. She’s grateful for them and local leaders who stayed behind to co-ordinate the fire response.

“I keep praying for them, for strength,” she said. Darwin Martin was among those who left Beauval last week when priority residents were preemptively advised to evacuate as wildfires moved closer.

He says the experience has been an unsettling one.

“Since I’ve never been evacuated before, it was really scary,” Martin said.

A full evacuation order was issued late Thursday afternoon as shifting winds pushed a raging wildfire dangerously close to the Saskatchewan village, located about 400 kilometres north of Saskatoon. Martin said he was concerned to hear the emergency order had been expanded to all residents.