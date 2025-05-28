It takes a Community: Local efforts to tackle food insecurity and improve nutrition

Arjun Pillai



Daily Herald



Food insecurity affects nearly one in three Saskatchewan households, and Prince Albert is feeling the pressure. But as demand rises, so does the spirit of community-led care.



According to Public Health Nutritionist Cathryn Abrametz, 30.6 per cent of households in Saskatchewan are facing food insecurity, including 38.1 per cent of children under 18.



“Food insecurity is directly linked to financial stress,” she said at a recent community food meeting. “It affects physical and mental health, school performance, and even the ability to stay employed.”



One of the people witnessing that pressure firsthand is Kim Scruby, Executive Director of the Prince Albert Food Bank. He says the need has clearly grown over the past few years.



“Our numbers have definitely been up.” Scruby said. “A big part of the problem right now is inflation. Food inflation is disproportionately higher than inflation in general.”



Despite this, the food bank has been able to keep up, largely because of the strong support from the local community.

“Since COVID, we’ve seen an increase in demand,” he said. “But the community has been great in stepping up to support us, so we’ve never actually run out of food.”



While food banks are often thought of as the last option for support, the picture is shifting. Scruby notes a growing number of visitors who are employed full time, but still struggle to make ends meet.



“We’ve noticed a lot more full-time employed people coming in than we saw in previous years,” he said.

When it comes to nutrition, Scruby says the food bank tries to prioritize health, though resources vary.



“We rely on donations for the most part,” he said, “But we do have access to some grants where we can buy healthier types of food.”



Programs like the Prince Albert Food Box also aim to close that nutritional gap. For $15 or $25, residents can purchase boxes of fresh produce and pantry items, often accompanied by recipe ideas. A “Box-It-Forward” option allows residents to donate boxes to others in need. It’s one example of how local initiatives are combining affordability, dignity, and access.



At a policy level, the Prince Albert & Area Food Charter outlines a vision for community-based food security. It calls for education, local partnerships, and inclusive approaches that reflect the city’s diversity.



Some community members have suggested a shared meal programs, whether through churches, shelters, or volunteer kitchens, could help address food insecurity alongside food hampers. While the food bank itself doesn’t serve meals, Scruby welcomes all kinds of support from the community.



“We get a lot of support from local churches of all types,” he said. “But we give out food hampers, we don’t have the facilities like a restaurant.”



As for concerns about food waste from local hotels or restaurants, Scruby believes it may not be as prevalent as it once was.



“I’d be surprised if they were throwing much away now.” he said. “Things are tight for them too, and we already get a lot of support from local grocery stores.”



Despite the challenges, Scruby emphasized that community generosity remains the strongest asset.



“The community here is pretty outstanding in the support that we get.”

In the face of rising costs and widening gaps, Prince Albert’s response shows that food security isn’t just about what’s on the shelf, It’s about who’s willing to stand behind it.