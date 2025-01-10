‘It gives you an update’: snowmobile safety instructors urge riders of all ages to take safety classes as preparations begin for Provincial Snowmobile Safety Week

Emokhare Paul Anthony

Daily Herald

The provincial government has announced January 12 – 18, as Provincial Snowmobile Safety Week in Saskatchewan in observance of International Snowmobile Safety Week.

“Snowmobiling is a fun and an exciting family activity enjoyed by thousands of people across Canada, “said Jerry Jemieff, a Saskatchewan snowmobile safety instructor based out of Saskatoon, said snowmobiling is a fun and exciting family activity enjoyed by thousands of people across Canada, but it’s needs to be enjoyed safely.

“(There are) a couple of items we would like to emphasize,” Jemieff said. “Never consume alcohol or drugs while you’re riding a snowmobile. Become familiar with the snowmobile that you are riding. There are so many different types out there. We want to make sure you know the ins and outs of your actual sled. Operate at safe and reasonable speeds (80 km/hr, or slower if possible). We advise that you stay on the trail, because the trail is the safest place you can be.”

Jemieff said the snowmobile trails have now been opened with numerous volunteers working to sign them properly, getting the trails groomed.

“There are thousands and thousands of kilometers of trails, not only in our fine Province of Saskatchewan, but right across Canada,” he said.

Snowmobile Safety Awareness week this year will be observed by the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association and its 62 member clubs. Depending on weather conditions with over 11,000 km of snow-covered trails maintained and groomed already by snowmobile club volunteers across the Province.

Activities and events held during Snowmobile Safety Awareness Week will promote responsible attitudes and actions that will foster the safe, family image of snowmobiling.

Jemieff said there have been a lot of changes in the snowmobile world over the last few decades, the biggest being the sled itself. He started riding roughly 25 years ago, but said today’s sleds have more technology equipped, which has helped improve safety.

“Today’s sled, they’re more comfortable,” he said. “They’re just all around more convenient to ride on. They have safety features built right into them. The newer sleds now are equipped with computers so if you have app for that area, you can let your parents know where you are at all times. If there is a problem, there is now safety features built into some of those warm-up shelters that are out there to provide if you do get into trouble.”

Jemieff said he strongly believes there should be more focused on snowmobile safety. A lot of his tips are directed towards riders ages 21 and younger, but he said older riders should look at taking safety classes as well.

“It gives you an update on what is to be expected out there,” Jemieff said. “An interesting fact we should all keep in mind: the RCMP and the Conservation officers throughout the province now patrol the trails, and they want to make sure you’re out there with proper safety gear. They want to make sure you have your driver’s license or safety certificate.”

Anyone born Jan 1, 1989 or later, you must take the safety class to ride on a provincial trail.