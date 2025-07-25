‘It felt like a death’: One Saskatchewan family’s flight from wildfires

Larissa Kurz

Linda Lowe was one of hundreds of people abruptly evacuated from the northern Saskatchewan village of Denare Beach in early June, as the uncontrolled Wolf wildfire blazed through 161,000 hectares of forests, highways and homes, causing untold destruction.

It had been burning for 26 days before it reached Denare Beach’s shores, and consumed half the village in just a few hours.

This is what Linda remembers.

***

The first warning was the dump fire.

On that Wednesday at the end of May, eyes in Creighton, Sask. along the Manitoba border watched plumes of smoke billow to the east of town, as a blaze burning through the landfill grew out of control.

Linda Lowe watched from the window of her office in Flin Flon School. It was the middle of the work day, classes still in and lunch on the horizon, but a friend had texted her.

Fire-fighting aircraft was on its way. This was no average burn.

Linda stepped to the window just in time to watch three large planes — air tankers from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s fleet — rumble overhead in quick succession, en route to drop water or maybe suppression foam to contain the blaze’s ire.

“I looked up because I thought, God, that sounds like a big plane flying over us. We’re used to puddle jumpers,” Linda remembers. “And then I thought, that’s not good.”

The planes had to circle because a drone disrupted their airspace, but eventually reached their destination.

But that plume of smoke only grew larger and closer. By the time the end-of-day school bell rang, evacuations had begun.

***

“For some reason, the night before, I was a little bit edgy about the fires,” Linda recalls later, speaking to the Leader-Post in the aftermath.

She’d been so unsettled, she had rustled up hockey bags and emptied them out, plopping them on the floor with directions for her 17-year-old son Drayden and husband Wayde: “Put five days’ worth of clothes in here, and anything else you might want.”

When Linda got home Wednesday, with the ominous vision of smoke curling over Creighton front of mind, she had packed another bag for their family dog, Hank.

She’d contemplated stopping at the Co-op on her way from school that afternoon, but decided it would be a mad show. The mass exodus from Creighton and Flin Flon, Man. was already on, and it was easy to picture the chaos of last-minute supply stops on the way out of town.

Instead, Linda drove straight home. In those 15 minutes, the official bulletin shifted: anyone vulnerable in Denare Beach should think about leaving voluntarily, now.

“We’re under no threat,” she heard assuredly on the radio. “The fire is not coming this way. It’s headed south.”

But there’s only one major highway in and out of Denare Beach — Highway 167, which stretches wobbly fingers north to Creighton, south around the contours of Amisk Lake — and anxiety was mounting about being cut off, and about the smoke.

Drayden is Type 1 diabetic and asthmatic, so Linda and Wayde deemed it risky to stay and maybe end up without access to insulin or prescriptions.

They’d duck out of town for the weekend, until the situation simmered down, she decided.

She took a moment to phone hotels in the Pas, in Manitoba; they were already booked up.

Swan River, Man. was her next thought; Wayde’s aunt lives there, had a bit of room to spare for the weekend, and so an impromptu trip to Manitoba it became.

“Only the essentials, bud,” Linda told Drayden, as he finished packing his bag after school. “We’ll only be gone ‘till Monday.”

They were gone five weeks, in the end.

***

Within the next hour, the Lowes finished throwing their things together and were tossing their bags into vehicles, just in time for a volunteer firefighter to appear on their driveway around 5 p.m.

They were making the rounds, telling everyone: the voluntary order to leave town had become a mandatory one. The wind was shifting. The fire was moving.

There were no instructions on where exactly to go, he told them; just a directive to leave, now, while the highway is still open.

He handed them an evacuation notice, a piece of paper with scant details printed on it. The Lowes left it pinned to their front door, so other door-knocking crews knew they’d gotten the message and were safely on their way.

Driving out of town, it was smoky and slow-moving — it took them three hours to reach the Pas, instead of the usual hour-and-a-half, as thousands left the Flin Flon area — and hot.

It was 32 degrees that day, fire notwithstanding. Linda drove with all the windows in her Tahoe down because her air conditioning was broken. The part to fix it was sitting on her kitchen table.

Wayde followed in his own vehicle, Drayden and Hank riding shotgun, windows mercifully up and cool air rumbling. His vintage Mustang stayed behind, tucked into the back garage.

“Do you want to drive your Mustang out?” Linda had asked him, before they left.

“If we drive through Sturgeon Landing and there’s flames, I don’t want it to get sparked. It’s safer at home,” Wayde answered.

Their two-car convoy continued from the Pas, driving through dusk and into night, arriving in Swan River close to midnight.

Thursday morning, they made a quick jaunt over to Brandon to visit some friends for a few days.

That’s the day an email from the Village of Denare Beach pinged on Linda’s phone, advising they register as evacuees with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), since the orders were official. She did that online.

For the next three days, she kept tabs on any news about the Wolf fire, watched the fire maps change online, and visited friends.

“We thought, we’ll just chill for the weekend until it’s under control, and then we’ll head back,” Linda said later.

It was on June 2, a Monday, that word came from home that the wildfire had jumped from Missi Island to the west, onto Amisk Lake’s shoreline at Denare Beach.

Flames tracked up the shore, creeping into the bay where the Lowes’ home was, growing with every inch consumed.

For the 11 local firefighters left on the front line — six from Creighton — it had become too big to contain. They were told by SPSA to pull back, that there was no fighting this beast, not now.

It was deemed a Level 6, the peak of the hazard scale used colloquially in Canada by firefighters to describe the voracity of a wildfire’s blaze.

Level 6’s, according to B.C.’s public safety agency, are “volatile” and “extremely dangerous,” best fought from the air if at all. The most prudent strategy, the government advises, is to pull resources back until it’s safer to engage.

This was a fire so hot, that when the Lowes would return home in several weeks’ time, they’d find the glass windshield of Drayden’s car not blown out but melted, oozing out of its empty frames down door panels.

“It was bringing its own weather,” Linda recounted what one firefighter told her, about the roaring, monstrous flames. “It had fireballs.”

At 8 p.m. that night, Linda’s phone pinged again with a notification, this time from their security system. The video feed showed an almost apocalyptic ambience had settled over her village, the sky bleeding red and smoke blustering.

Huddling together in her in-law’s living room in Brandon, they all watched. As the wind kicked up, making the canvas cover on their boat flap rapidly like in a violent storm, the smoke grew thicker.

The camera feed shut off just before their garage door alarm began blaring, just after 9 p.m.

“Someone kicked in the door,” Linda guessed. Maybe someone looking for cover, or for generators, she thought. There’d been talk of that in a social media group made for those who’d stayed behind in town.

“No, that’s fire,” her husband said. “It just burst the door open.”

The alarms continued in rapid succession as the house’s doors were breached, windows were blown, water pipes burst.

Her phone buzzed with a call from the security company, answering the alarms. A woman from their call centre asked, “Do you need EMS? Do you need police? What can we do for you?”

“You can’t get me anything. My house is on fire, in the wildfire,” Linda answered.

“I don’t understand. I can send you help,” said the operator.

“We’re not there. We’ve been evacuated,” Linda said, starting to cry. “Our house is gone.”

***

Coming back to Denare Beach at the beginning of July was not what Linda had expected.

After the night she and Wayde watched fire invade their family home, she barely slept. The whole family spent the next few days in a daze, numb with the loss.

Linda wrote letters that week. To Premier Scott Moe, and to the SPSA. To the provincial ombudsman. To Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck.

Then, she got busy with insurance paperwork, trying to catalogue all the things that had been tucked into the nooks and crannies of her home, making a list of what was gone.

Writing down “everything” doesn’t work, for insurance claims. They want details.

She and Wayde talked about where to go next, what to do. Do they move to Flin Flon, and rent? What about Saskatoon?

They’d already decided to rebuild. Denare Beach was home. And in all the what-if planning, Linda tried to imagine what seeing the aftermath in person would be like.

Heartbreaking, she was sure, but also perhaps cathartic.

“It’s not going to be that big of a shock,” she said, before.

Pictures had been swirling around social media; friends who’d already been back had video-called, showing the devastation through a screen.

It was already real, that their home and everything in it had been essentially vaporized. They’d accepted that and Linda thought it would feel something like closure, to see it with their own eyes.

It wasn’t.

“It felt like a death,” she said, of the moment she laid eyes on their former home on July 3.

When they pulled up alongside their yard on Spruce Street, again in a multi-vehicle convoy just as when they’d left, Linda first lost her breath, then cried more tears.

Their six-foot, wooden lattice fence still stood, but everything beyond it was gone.

All that was left of their home of 31 years, a sweet white-sided bungalow once filled with memories, is a hole now filled with ash. The upstairs bathtub rests at the bottom.

The storage trailer in the drive that held Wayde’s DJ equipment for his side business, Linda’s back shed with her sign-making supplies and Drayden’s 3-D printer for their side businesses — all gone. There was nothing left of the pontoon boat but the frame of the trailer it was perched on.

The Mustang — the one they’d left behind to keep safe, that was going to be Drayden’s wheels on the day of his high school graduation next year — was a twist of metal.

Nothing survived inside their house, or in Wayde’s garage. Just ash, mixed with nails and glass fragments.

“There was nothing to sift through,” Linda realized, there in her work boots, among the wreckage.

She cried, walking through the chalky remains of their home. When it became too much, all three Lowes stood cloistered on their driveway, in a tight hug.

Around the neighbourhood, other families did the same amid their own personal carnage; holding one another and crying.

It felt like standing in the middle of a very large, town-wide funeral, Linda thinks.

***

Thinking back, driving into Denare Beach post-fire felt altogether ominous, Linda remembers.

“It just felt evil,” she recounts, thinking back on their return. “So eerie.”

Along the highway in, much of the landscape has been reduced to only rocks and charred telephone poles.

And in town, a large swath of the village had become like a ghost town, existing only in shades of ash grey, the colour green a sporadic myth.

Burnt-out cars line the street, frames hollow, like in a zombie film. Down some streets, one can almost track how the fire jumped along from house to shed to garage, touching some but skipping the next. Selective destruction, with little rhyme or reason, leaving gaping holes in the block.

Parts of the village are so levelled you can see right out to the crystal blues of Amisk Lake from places you never could before.

And even the homes that do still stand are scorched, or singed, or filled with the smell of heavy, heavy smoke.

In the end, 218 homes were completely destroyed by the wildfire; over half the village.

Alpine Convenience, the two-story corner store with a green rooftop, no longer greets travellers on the corner of the highway into town. The Ridge on Amisk, a resort nestled in the trees to the north overlooking Sawmill Bay, is also gone.

Walking around the skeleton of the neighbourhood her son grew up in, Linda says she’s come to feel angry.

About the destruction. About the hundreds of people — herself included — living in limbo now as they wait for insurance claims and cleanup crews to scrape away their lost belongings. About what this will mean for the future of this kind, tight-knit community of hers.

“People think that we are a resort village, and we’re not. We are a community,” she said. “And the Wolf fire never should have taken us out.”

Locals say calls to the SPSA from their fire base for pre-emptive help, when the Wolf fire was eyeing Denare Beach but had not yet reached its shores, went unanswered until it was too late.

It was local hands that set up sprinklers and cut fire breaks, they’ve said, while provincial resources focused on Creighton, squeezed by the Club fire to the north and Wolf fire to the west, and the Foran mine site, McIlveena Bay, 80 kilometres west of Denare Beach as the crow flies.

Neither Creighton nor McIlveena burned like Denare Beach did, Linda points out.

She says she wonders where the water bombers were as the Wolf fire howled across Missi Island, when it could have been cut off. When cresting blazes evacuated McIlveena days earlier, did SPSA consider what may be next in this wildfire’s path, she asks.

Why weren’t the five air tankers parked at La Ronge airport, missing necessary parts and trained pilots that would get them into the air, ready to protect her home?

She says these questions, asked by her and many others from Denare Beach, have not been satisfyingly answered by SPSA. It’s why she keeps telling her harrowing story.

“It all could have been preventable, but there were no resources (and) instead, our village was told to retreat and let it go,” she said.

The Government of Saskatchewan says it has delivered $5.8 million in financial payments to evacuees, including those from Denare Beach. It has pledged $20 million to the provincial disaster assistance fund to help with repatriation, and on July 17, announced a Community Resilience Centre would be open two days a week to help Denare Beach residents navigate their post-wildfire options.

It has said SPSA makes resource decisions based on need, availability and risk.

Some, Linda included, want more — an apology, an acknowledgment from politicians, a more definitive helping hand to clean up the wreckage filling their lives so they can move forward.

“So many of my friends and neighbours have to start from scratch now,” she said. “We need to stop this from happening to the next community, and this community needs to be heavily compensated by the government.”

***

For now, the Lowes are staying in a friend’s camper, parked in Flin Flon’s campground.

They’ll find somewhere warmer for the winter. And in the spring, a ready-to-move house from a developer in Saskatoon will make its way down the highway to Denare Beach and plop down on their lot. A fresh start.

And however welcome that moment will be, Linda says it won’t be the same as the home she and Wayde had built all those years ago, freshly married and in their mid-20s.

It was the place her son took his first steps, where they threw backyard parties and lived as a family.

“Every nail in that house and that garage was pounded by him and I, but now at 55 and 58, we just can’t do it again,” she said.

As cleanup begins in town, organized by the village with oversight from the province’s recovery team, the Lowes can’t help but wonder still about the future for Denare Beach.

If all of their neighbours will go to the same lengths to rebuild; if the lakeside village’s tourism will recover.

There is energy to move forward, a resilience in the hearts of locals, but the path ahead stretches long and emotional for many.

“We’re a family that can come back from this. We’ll rebuild, we’ll be OK,” Linda said. “But some people might not come back to the community, (and) that affects everything.”