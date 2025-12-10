Iron man: Robert Church becomes all-time Saskatchewan Rush games leader

Darren Zary

It’s always good to get that first win out of the way, to get that monkey off your back before it becomes a gorilla.

The Saskatchewan Rush — one win short of a National Lacrosse League championship last season — started the season Saturday on home turf with a 16-13 victory over the Calgary Roughnecks at SaskTel Centre.

The Rush squad hopes it’s just the beginning of something much bigger down the road.

“It’s big,” Rush forward Robert Church said of the season-opening win against Calgary.

“Look at last year in Albany, overtime win against a team that lost in the final (the year before). It kind of sets the tone for the whole season. If you get the win, it builds some confidence and you go from there.

“We have Ottawa next week. They’re a good team. We’re looking to go 2-and-0.”

Saskatchewan will play the Black Bears next weekend in Ottawa before hosting the Georgia Swarm back in Saskatoon on Dec. 20.

After Christmas, the Rush will head to Nova Scotia to play the Halifax Thunderbirds on Dec. 27 before hosting the same Thunderbirds on Jan. 2 to kick off the new year.

Church becomes Rush all-time leader

On Saturday, Church became the all-time Rush franchise leader in games played while also scoring four goals in the win.

“(GM) Derek Keenan told me in pre-game that, tonight, I would have the most games played,” Church said after the game. “It’s special to be here for so long and be able to stay healthy and stay in one spot, kind of be with the same group of coaches and management. I’ve been lucky. Hopefully I can continue to play here and win another championship.

“It’s probably one of the (personal records) I’m most proud of, to be able to play here for so long, stay healthy and play the majority of games most seasons. I’m pretty proud of getting that record tonight.”

In the season-opener, the Rush exploded on offence. Austin Shanks led the way with three goals and four assists. Ryan Keenan added two goals and five assists, while Zach Manns had three goals and two assists. Mike Messenger added two goals and three assists.

“Like (goalie) Frank (Scigliano) said after the game, ‘Bend but don’t break,’ ” Church said. “He made some massive saves and we scored some big goals. A little closer than we would have liked but a win’s a win.”

Church was just happy to contribute like he’s done throughout his career.

“I don’t want to be still playing in this league if I’m just hanging on,” he said. “I take pride in that, and I work hard in the off-season.”

Church took the summer off to get body healthy and ready for an 18-game season and “hopefully a lengthy playoff run.”

Rush teammate Jake Boudreau, who opened the scoring just 20 seconds into Saturday’s game, praised Church for being the ultimate team role model on and off the field.

“He’s such a good guy,” Boudreau said. “Best teammate. Best dad. Best everything.

“Him and Frankie are the ones we want to win a championship for.”

