Investigators searching for suspect following Saturday shooting

Daily Herald Staff

Investigators are searching for more information about a shooting that left one man his hospital Saturday afternoon.

Members of the Prince Albert Police Service were called to the 700 Block of 15th Avenue East to assist Parkland Ambulance with man reported to have a gunshot wound. Officers found the man along 15th Avenue East and McIntosh Drive.

Parkland paramedics transported the man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the shooting occurred in a unit block on Bowerman Crescent. The suspects fled before the officers arrived and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Prince Albert Police Service at 306-953-4222.