Investigators lay second degree murder charges following investigation into July homicide

Daily Herald Staff

The Prince Albert Police Service Major Crimes Unit has arrested a 26-year-old man following an investigation into the 2025 homicide of Wayne Keller.

Officers arrested William Hunt-Charles at the Prince Albert Correctional Centre on Dec. 1 where he was in custody on an unrelated matter. Hunt-Charles has been charged with second degree murder. He has also been charged with possessing a firearm while prohibited, and possessing ammunition while prohibited.

Hunt-Charles made his first court appearance on Dec. 2. In a press release, the PAPS said there are no other suspects at this time. They also do not anticipate laying further charges.

Paramedics from Parkland Ambulance discovered Keller’s body after being called to the 1500 block of Fifth Avenue East at around 3:30 p.m. on July 29, 2025. The Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service completed an autopsy on July 30.

Keller was 39-years-old. He was Prince Albert’s third murder victim of the year.

