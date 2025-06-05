Investigators lay additional charges after searching SUV used by suspect who was shot in confrontation with RCMP

The Saskatchewan RCMP laid additional charges on Wednesday after searching an SUV used by two suspects wanted on outstanding warrants, one of which was shot and injured during a confrontation with police in a field near Canwood.

Following their arrests on May 28, the RCMP laid nine additional charges against 30-year-old Jasmine Head, and 19 additional charges against 32-year-old Harold Cardinal.

The charges come after investigators searched the SUV the two suspects were found in. During the search, investigators say they found a quantity of cocaine they believe is consistent with drug trafficking, as well as additional drug trafficking paraphernalia. They also reported finding a gun and a conducted energy weapon.

Investigators also say the license plate matched the number of an SUV reported stolen in Alberta.

Both Head and Cardinal have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of a weapon obtained by crime, among other charges.

Cardinal has also been charged with fleeing from a peace officer, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm, assault on a peace officer with a weapon, pointing a firearm, possession a prohibited firearm without a license, mischief over $5,000, and four counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Both suspects made their first court appearance in Prince Albert on June 4. The RCMP continues to investigate.

Head and Cardinal were arrested in a field roughly 10 km east of Canwood, a community northwest of Shellbrook.

Cardinal was shot in the arm by an officer and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police have accused Cardinal of driving into the field after avoiding a spike strip. When the SUV stopped in a washout, police allege Cardinal exited the vehicle with a firearm, and was shot in the arm in the confrontation that followed.

The police say Head was travelling as a passenger in the SUV. She was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The RCMP say both suspects were wanted on outstanding warrants. They also say the SUV they were travelling in was first discovered near Crutwell, but fled the scene when officers attempted a traffic stop.