International judges, rare breeds to feature at Prince Albert’s All Breed Championship Dog Show

The Prince Albert Kennel Club is preparing to welcome hundreds of dogs and their handlers for its All Breed Championship Dog Show, running August 26-28 at the Archie Anderson Pavilion on the Exhibition Grounds.

The event is free to attend and open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., offering families a chance to see more than 100 different breeds, from familiar favorites like Labradors, German Shepherds, and Poodles to rare entries such as the Xolotizcuintli, Lowchen, and Schipperke.

This year’s show carries an international flair, with judges Yvonne Meintjes and Edwina Thomas traveling from Moonbi, New South Wales, Australia, to evaluate dogs alongside judges from Newfoundland, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Ontario.

“It’ll be their first time seeing Saskatchewan and Prince Albert, and we’re very excited to host them,” said show coordinator Liana Maloney.

The Kennel Club, now in its 101st year, has been holding shows since 1937 and continues to host two events annually, one in spring and another in late summer. Maloney said the championship format is designed to preserve the integrity of purebred dogs by assessing them against established breed standards. Winners earn points toward Canadian championships and national rankings.

About 132 exhibitors are expected this year, bringing more than 160 entries. Handlers and their dogs will travel from across Canada and the United States, staying in local hotels and camping at the exhibition grounds while competing over three days.

Maloney explained that dog shows are not just about competition but also about education. Breeders will be on hand to discuss breed health, temperament, and lifestyle compatibility with visitors.

“This is a great opportunity for people to meet the dogs one-on-one and to learn from breeders why we do what we do,” she said. “Every family has different needs, and we want to help them make the right choice.”

The show has evolved over the decades, adapting to changes in technology and the wider dog world. With the internet, exhibitors now track national rankings and championship points in real time, making the shows more competitive. At the same time, rising costs and the growth of rescue adoptions have reduced overall entries compared to past decades.

Still, Maloney said the passion of breeders keeps the event strong. “We live, eat, and breathe our dogs,” she said. “We love to share them with the community, answer questions, and help people understand why these shows matter.”