International circus visits Prince Albert for the first-time to display a show full of spectacle

Lexi Saldaña

Daily Herald

The Europa Super Circus returns for their second season in Canada, visiting Prince Albert for the first time.

With aerial acts, bike jumping, tightwire, and many more striking numbers, the circus hails from Europe featuring an international team made up of talented individuals from Portugal, France, Spain, and Italy.

Performer and operations manager, Geoffrey Berhault, said he created the circus.

“I used to be a performer before and now I created my own circus,” said Berhault. “It’s something I always wanted to do because I can do the show that I want to make and also discover a new country like Canada.”

Although Berhault has been a 2nd-generation tight-wire acrobat from France, and other cast members like Desire Cardinali Chaves–a 7th-generation contortionist and aerialist from Portugal—performing in circuses all over big cities in Europe, Berhault believes performing in smaller towns is important as well.

“It was a good idea to also go to some towns where the people don’t have the chance to see the circus,” he said.

Berhault went on to explain the challenges of organizing a spectacle.

“The big challenge is to be always on time for the setup of the tent because we travel every week,” he said. “We move from town to town. We set up on Tuesday or sometimes Wednesday. And then we need to be ready for showtime.”

The iconic ‘Big Top’ tent is an intimate 650-seat venue, where lights are attached to the giant floor-to-ceiling pillars formed around the center stage in order to give the crowd a front-row seat experience. Adding onto the traditional circus feel, concession stands with cotton candy, drinks, and popcorn are also available for viewers.

In terms of post-show rituals, Berhault said the best way to decompress after a day of hard work is through quality time with cast members and taking well-deserved rest.

“Sometimes we barbecue, of course, for food. We visit the city if there is a swimming pool. We went yesterday. But yeah, after it’s just rest because it’s a lot of job,” Berhault said.

The cast is made up of nine members, all of which specialize in specific skills and acts such as FMX, aerial straps, contortionism, the Cyr Wheel, and the Spanish Webb.

Though each individual comes from a different country, Berhault treats his team as a family.

“Circus Life is really different from other jobs because we do everything from artistic work, to technical with the setup, driving, we are always all together,” he said.

The circus is set to be until August 2 at the South Hill Mall with tickets available for purchase through their website.