‘Insurmountable’ volunteers Luc Robin and Jim Flynn recognized for contribution to female hockey in Prince Albert

Dave Leaderhouse

Special to the Herald

It wasn’t that long ago when female hockey was non-existent, but that has certainly changed and thanks to a pair of local volunteers the Prince Albert Foxes are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their annual female hockey extravaganza this weekend.

“Luc (Robin) started the tournament because he felt there was a need for more games for girls to play,” said Rachelle Robin, Luc’s daughter who spoke to a packed Exhibition Centre crowd on Thursday on behalf of her father who had to miss the event for health reasons. “Saskatoon was the only other place where girls could play games.”

Not long before the tournament’s formation, the spattering of female players had to be part of boy’s teams. In order to co-exist the girls were forced to change in separate areas ranging from washrooms to supply rooms.

Then the Foxes were born with the first team having 12 players and most of those original members were in attendance on Thursday to help celebrate the milestone tournament and its founders.

“Luc and Jim (Flynn) have been insurmountable to the female program and why you are playing today,” stated the master of ceremonies for Thursday’s event, Dawn Kilmer. “We are a community of dreams and vision and because of them we have the best female celebration in Western Canada.”

What started with just six teams in the inaugural event a quarter century ago has grown into a major showcase that will feature 74 teams and more than 1100 players from Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta this weekend.

“The calibre of play is impressive and sometimes it can be rougher than the boys,” stated Luc Robin in a taped segment shown to the overflow crowd. “This is for the athletes to showcase their talents and also the city and the organization.”

Robin initiated the tournament, but he joined forces with Jim Flynn six years later to help grow the event. The pair coached a U18AA squad for a number of years, but also dedicated their time to ensure all groups would benefit from having a high-quality tournament in the city.

“A lot of work happens behind the scenes and it doesn’t go unnoticed,” says Flynn. “Luc and I are incredibly grateful to be a part of this program and very proud of what we have put together.”

‘Seeing what it has become over the years makes it all worthwhile,” added Flynn.

Keynote speaker Jennifer Botterill acknowledged the success of the event in her presentation when she compared putting on her Team Canada jersey to that of the Foxes donning their sweaters. She also made sure to note the celebration of those who work behind the scenes.

“This tournament is amazing as it recognizes everyone,” said Botterill. “I hope all the players understand and feel the support.”

Robin, who was also represented by his son Matt, and Flynn received commemorative gifts in appreciation for their tireless work over the years. Flynn, in return, thanked his and Luc’s wives for allowing them to dedicate so much time to fulfilling a dream they had and continue to have.

Games will be played all weekend at nine different arenas in the city gold-medal games being played in 10 divisions set for Sunday afternoon.