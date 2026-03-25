Inspection underway after third Saskatoon overpass struck this month

Saskatoon StarPhoenix Staff

For the third time this month, a Saskatoon overpass has been struck by a large vehicle, with the latest incident involving a train bridge between 108th Street and Attridge Drive on Sunday.

According to the city, an “over height” vehicle struck the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) rail and pedestrian overpass crossing Circle Drive, south of the Attridge Drive overpass. Police said it happened around 2 p.m., restricting traffic to one northbound lane.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, police said the overpass had reopened for train traffic, but vehicle traffic on Circle Drive remained restricted between 108th Street and Attridge Drive.

“The traffic restrictions will remain in place until CPKC engineers can assess the structure. The inspections are expected to be completed on March 23,” the city said in a news release.

Very close by, “an over-height load” had hit the overpass at Circle Drive and 108th Street on March 11 around 5 p.m. City staff and structural engineers responded immediately to the scene, completing an assessment and confirming the overpass was still safe for use after clearing away loose concrete and debris.

It happened less than a week after a semi carrying cargo on Highway 11 clipped the cloverleaf at Circle Drive and Highway 16 also around 5 p.m. on March 5.

The city said the driver could be charged and fined after “significant damage” was caused.

“This bridge has been in place for 60 years. The height hasn’t changed. There was no permit for them to be travelling on this route and the load was significantly higher than the available clearance. Even if this bridge was 10 feet taller, it would have hit it and would have hit the next one down the road,” the city’s director of technical services, Dan Willems, said.